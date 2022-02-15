SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Olympic haiku

By Susan McMillan

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Susan McMillan
February 15, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Olympic athlete
Taut muscles slinky, lynxlike
Razor claws slice ice.

Susan McMillan is a founding member of Southeastern Minnesota Poets and is currently Rochester’s Poet Laureate.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

Related Topics: ARTPOEMPOETRY
What to read next
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Dark Chocolate
By J.M. Allen
February 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  J.M. Allen
crime316.jpg
Minnesota
Reward offered in $250,000 Pokemon store break-in in Minnesota
Multiple burglars are suspected and police want to catch ’em all
February 14, 2022 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Mary Divine / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Woman Beyond the Attic.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
V.C. Andrews biography puts rumors to rest
There's something upstairs.
February 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
theatre pixabay theater
Arts and Entertainment
'Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical' at Hill Theater
"Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical" features orchestral rock score.
February 10, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Calliope Theatre Company / Contributed