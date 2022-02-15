Poem: Olympic haiku
By Susan McMillan
Olympic athlete
Taut muscles slinky, lynxlike
Razor claws slice ice.
Susan McMillan is a founding member of Southeastern Minnesota Poets and is currently Rochester’s Poet Laureate.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
