SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: On Plumbers and Poets

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Bob Vogt
January 18, 2022 07:00 AM
Share

I wrote a bit of a rhyme.
I thought it was quite good.
I thought it solved all my problems
And most of those of the world.

I was feeling proud of myself.
You might say that I was smug.
It seems that self satisfaction
Can be a powerful drug.

Then it suddenly happened.
It started with a hiss.
It soon became a loud drip.
That was impossible to miss.

The water was going all over,
The leak was growing worse.
I just stood there a moment,
And then began to curse.

I tried for an hour to fix it
With my limited skills and tools.
Finally I had to give up.
Repeating failure is the work of fools.

ADVERTISEMENT

So I reluctantly called a plumber.
He showed up pretty quick.
He had my problem solved shortly,
It was fixed lickety split.

As I wrote the check I must admit
I did a little grumbling.
The whole experience
Was more than a bit humbling.

That’s when it dawned on me,
That’s when it finally hit.
When it comes to solving problems,
Better call a plumber, not a poet.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

Related Topics: ARTPOEMPOETRY
What to read next
ENTER-MUS-PRINCE-ESTATE-GET
Minnesota
It's final — Prince's estate is worth $156.4 million
Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in April 2016. He did not have a will.
January 17, 2022 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Mike Hughlett / Star Tribune
Dark Hearts.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Give your teen a safe scare with this book
When people tell Jim Gigliotti that they "aren't a fan of horror," he has a hard time believing it. Scary stories, he says, seem to be what "makes us human."
January 17, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
radiumgirls-large.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
‘Radium Girls’ to light up the Repertory Theater
Opening Jan. 21.
January 11, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Susan Schnell / Special to the Post Bulletin
a-reason-for-hope.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
A comforting tale emerges from a scene of horror
This novel is gently respectful and real, not overly blunt, and soft enough so that you'll land unhurt at the end. It's a little predictable, too, but comfortably so.
January 10, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer