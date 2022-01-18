Poem: On Plumbers and Poets

I wrote a bit of a rhyme.

I thought it was quite good.

I thought it solved all my problems

And most of those of the world.

I was feeling proud of myself.

You might say that I was smug.

It seems that self satisfaction

Can be a powerful drug.

Then it suddenly happened.

It started with a hiss.

It soon became a loud drip.

That was impossible to miss.

The water was going all over,

The leak was growing worse.

I just stood there a moment,

And then began to curse.

I tried for an hour to fix it

With my limited skills and tools.

Finally I had to give up.

Repeating failure is the work of fools.

So I reluctantly called a plumber.

He showed up pretty quick.

He had my problem solved shortly,

It was fixed lickety split.

As I wrote the check I must admit

I did a little grumbling.

The whole experience

Was more than a bit humbling.

That’s when it dawned on me,

That’s when it finally hit.

When it comes to solving problems,

Better call a plumber, not a poet.

