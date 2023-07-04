Poem: Papa's Lulluby

She softly sings

with a cherub’s voice

born on heaven’s sunniest side

seraphs did rejoice

.

The song, though familiar

takes on new meaning

worldly hurts fade

with graceful loving healing

.

No room for worries

thoughts of troubling despair

the serenade washes them away

with whispered breaths of fresh air

.

The twinkling of the stars

have never sounded so bright

as when I hear this angel sing

a lullaby ere I dream at night

Bob Vogt is a life-long Rochester resident. He is retired after a career in advertising.

