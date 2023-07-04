Poem: Papa's Lulluby
A poem by a Rochester resident.
She softly sings
with a cherub’s voice
born on heaven’s sunniest side
seraphs did rejoice
.
The song, though familiar
takes on new meaning
worldly hurts fade
with graceful loving healing
.
No room for worries
thoughts of troubling despair
the serenade washes them away
with whispered breaths of fresh air
.
The twinkling of the stars
have never sounded so bright
as when I hear this angel sing
a lullaby ere I dream at night
Bob Vogt is a life-long Rochester resident. He is retired after a career in advertising.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
