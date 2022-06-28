Poem: Peace
Acrostic poem
Peace
P - Pause
E - Ease
A - Allow
C - Catharsis
E - Ethics
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
