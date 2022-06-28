SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Poem: Peace

Acrostic poem

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Lea Jennings
June 28, 2022 12:00 AM
Peace

P - Pause
E - Ease
A - Allow
C - Catharsis
E - Ethics

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

