Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Playground

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J.M. Allen
July 05, 2022 12:00 AM
I walked to the playground

Many fun things there to do

Climb on the monkey bars

And go on the swings too

Time was passing by me fast

Until I got the cruel insult

The mom asked me to leave

Saying it’s not meant for an adult

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. His recent traditionally published book “Real Rhyming Poems” is available at the Rochester Public Library and Mankato Taylor Library.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

