Poem: Playground
I walked to the playground
Many fun things there to do
Climb on the monkey bars
And go on the swings too
Time was passing by me fast
Until I got the cruel insult
The mom asked me to leave
Saying it’s not meant for an adult
J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. His recent traditionally published book “Real Rhyming Poems” is available at the Rochester Public Library and Mankato Taylor Library.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
