Tuesday, September 20

Poem: Queen Bees

A poem from local Rochester poet.

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Lea B. Jennings
September 20, 2022 12:00 AM
Bumble bees will zoom and buzz.
Yellow and black stripes, with some fuzz.
Honey bees create a sweet treat.
Making trips to the hive in the heat.
Insects with stingers and wings may cause fear.
Queen, workers or drones always fly near.
What does it take to become the Queen?
Winning a flyby or having the hereditary gene?
Bee Queen lays eggs, and then workers decide.
The female bees opt in and come along for the ride.
A summer of love, then temperatures drop below norm.
Bees gather in the hive forming a cluster to keep warm.
Seasons pass and spring returns, hopping like a bunny.
Time for the Bee Queen to organize and make more honey.

Lea Jennings is an Adult Nurse Practitioner who regularly participates with a local poetry group for inspiration. She and her husband are happily retired, living in Rochester.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

