Poem: Queen Bees

Bumble bees will zoom and buzz.

Yellow and black stripes, with some fuzz.

.

Honey bees create a sweet treat.

Making trips to the hive in the heat.

.

Insects with stingers and wings may cause fear.

Queen, workers or drones always fly near.

.

What does it take to become the Queen?

Winning a flyby or having the hereditary gene?

.

Bee Queen lays eggs, and then workers decide.

The female bees opt in and come along for the ride.

.

A summer of love, then temperatures drop below norm.

Bees gather in the hive forming a cluster to keep warm.

.

Seasons pass and spring returns, hopping like a bunny.

Time for the Bee Queen to organize and make more honey.

Lea Jennings is an Adult Nurse Practitioner who regularly participates with a local poetry group for inspiration. She and her husband are happily retired, living in Rochester.

