Poem: Recumbent August

Now August is recumbent

Days are shortened

Expectance fills the air

.

A tinge

is seen about the leaves

children

bristle with excitement for a new school year

Colors

on leaves begin to hint just like

All the crayon colors in the box

in their brand new rows.

Firefly lanterns begin to fade.

Each day's forceful heat is waning.

.

August is recumbent

Flowers' zest and gusto wilts

each day giving way to the brown

which reminds us just how much

has happened in a few short months.

It is time to rest,

store energy for next time.

.

August is recumbent

Preparations

and nestings are nigh.

Each day the ground is a bit thicker

and plush

with layers of nature skittering down

to the floor of the earth.

.

August is recumbent

A flurry of activity is imminent for nature.

Soon explosions of fiery colors will appear.

Radiantly glowing for all to enjoy.

It is Mother Earth's reminder to enjoy

before the neutral and quiet of winter.

.

Oh, summer how I will

miss thee!

How can you always go so fast?

Sally Kohlmeyer is an elementary school teacher and lives in the Rochester area.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."