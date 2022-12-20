SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Reindeer Flotilla

A poem from local author, J. M. Allen.

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J. M. Allen
December 20, 2022 12:00 AM
Santa if you receive this
Please stop by my place
Help me remember something
To put a smile on my face
I don’t laugh nearly enough
Which I’m quite sorry to say
So I need to pick myself up
Even on a big holiday
So I’m searching my mind
And it might sound absurd
I know some are in my memory
But I struggle with password

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. The poem’s title is from the computer password in his favorite Disney movie. His book “Real Rhyming Poems” is now available through Barnes & Noble.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

