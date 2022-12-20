Poem: Reindeer Flotilla

Santa if you receive this

Please stop by my place

Help me remember something

To put a smile on my face

.

I don’t laugh nearly enough

Which I’m quite sorry to say

So I need to pick myself up

Even on a big holiday

.

So I’m searching my mind

And it might sound absurd

I know some are in my memory

But I struggle with password

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. The poem’s title is from the computer password in his favorite Disney movie. His book “Real Rhyming Poems” is now available through Barnes & Noble.

