Poem: Reindeer Flotilla
A poem from local author, J. M. Allen.
Santa if you receive this
Please stop by my place
Help me remember something
To put a smile on my face
I don’t laugh nearly enough
Which I’m quite sorry to say
So I need to pick myself up
Even on a big holiday
So I’m searching my mind
And it might sound absurd
I know some are in my memory
But I struggle with password
J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. The poem’s title is from the computer password in his favorite Disney movie. His book “Real Rhyming Poems” is now available through Barnes & Noble.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
