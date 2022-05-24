SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Poem: Serendipitous Weather

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
Lea B. Jennings
May 24, 2022
Serendipitous weather
Pensive plants.
Released from winter.
Indigo sky.
Nuances of change.
Growing warm.

Lea B. Jennings is a poet from Rochester. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

