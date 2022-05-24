Poem: Serendipitous Weather
Serendipitous weather
Pensive plants.
Released from winter.
Indigo sky.
Nuances of change.
Growing warm.
Lea B. Jennings is a poet from Rochester. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
