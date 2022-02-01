Poem: Social coma

We are living

In uncertain times

Away from others

Tied in knots

With our thoughts

Our feelings

Our very beings

Dead to the world

As extroverts

Becoming introverts

In physical fashion

Yet not in spirit

We live on

Challenging

Any thoughts

Of lying in a bed

Dead to the world

In a society-imposed

Social coma

— Written April 10, 2020

