Poem: Social coma
This poem was written on April 10, 2020, at the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.
We are living
In uncertain times
Away from others
Tied in knots
With our thoughts
Our feelings
Our very beings
Dead to the world
As extroverts
Becoming introverts
In physical fashion
Yet not in spirit
We live on
Challenging
Any thoughts
Of lying in a bed
Dead to the world
In a society-imposed
Social coma
— Written April 10, 2020
