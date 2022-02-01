SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Social coma

This poem was written on April 10, 2020, at the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Berta J. Aug
February 01, 2022 12:00 AM
We are living
In uncertain times
Away from others
Tied in knots
With our thoughts

Our feelings
Our very beings
Dead to the world
As extroverts
Becoming introverts
In physical fashion
Yet not in spirit

We live on
Challenging
Any thoughts
Of lying in a bed
Dead to the world
In a society-imposed
Social coma
— Written April 10, 2020

