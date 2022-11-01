Poem: Song of the Mobile

Singing through the air

Drafts form movements

A chorus of shapes

Each arrives with choreographed moments

Delicately planned by the artist

Whose fingers decide the perpetual motion

Gently, slowly, rhythmically,

The lucky, meditative onlookers catch

themselves in a peaceful state

Calm, relaxed, contemplative thinking of

Today, yesterday, as the mobile’s grace

Latches to their emotions

Monica (Appel) Brockway grew up in Millville. This poem was written in 2013 for her husband Brock — a mobile builder. They moved to Pine Island from Denver two years ago.

