Poem: Song of the Mobile

Singing through the air
Drafts form movements
A chorus of shapes
Each arrives with choreographed moments
Delicately planned by the artist
Whose fingers decide the perpetual motion
Gently, slowly, rhythmically,
The lucky, meditative onlookers catch
themselves in a peaceful state
Calm, relaxed, contemplative thinking of
Today, yesterday, as the mobile’s grace
Latches to their emotions
Monica (Appel) Brockway grew up in Millville. This poem was written in 2013 for her husband Brock — a mobile builder. They moved to Pine Island from Denver two years ago.
