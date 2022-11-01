SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Song of the Mobile

Poem from Pine Island resident.

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Monica Brockway
November 01, 2022 12:00 AM
Singing through the air
Drafts form movements
A chorus of shapes

Each arrives with choreographed moments
Delicately planned by the artist
Whose fingers decide the perpetual motion

Gently, slowly, rhythmically,
The lucky, meditative onlookers catch
themselves in a peaceful state

Calm, relaxed, contemplative thinking of
Today, yesterday, as the mobile’s grace
Latches to their emotions

Monica (Appel) Brockway grew up in Millville. This poem was written in 2013 for her husband Brock — a mobile builder. They moved to Pine Island from Denver two years ago.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

