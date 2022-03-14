SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Spring’s Awakening

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Carrie A. Ostman
March 14, 2022 12:00 AM
A breath
A step
A crunch of snow

A caw
A chirp
Some branches blow

Water runs
Mud appears
Prepare to sow

Sunlight
Heart bright
Feel the glow

Darkness ends
Hope abounds
New things grow

Carrie Ostman says her poem was inspired by a walk with her 6-year-old son to his bus stop on a recent beautiful morning. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

