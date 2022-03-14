Poem: Spring’s Awakening

A breath

A step

A crunch of snow

A caw

A chirp

Some branches blow

Water runs

Mud appears

Prepare to sow

Sunlight

Heart bright

Feel the glow

Darkness ends

Hope abounds

New things grow

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrie Ostman says her poem was inspired by a walk with her 6-year-old son to his bus stop on a recent beautiful morning. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."