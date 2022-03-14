Poem: Spring’s Awakening
A breath
A step
A crunch of snow
A caw
A chirp
Some branches blow
Water runs
Mud appears
Prepare to sow
Sunlight
Heart bright
Feel the glow
Darkness ends
Hope abounds
New things grow
Carrie Ostman says her poem was inspired by a walk with her 6-year-old son to his bus stop on a recent beautiful morning. The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
