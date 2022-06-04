Poem: Statue
Statue
The statue in the garden,
peaceful and silent.
The fountain nearby,
splashing and violent.
The statue is in the center,
cast in concrete.
Surrounded by flowers,
brilliant and sweet.
The statue stares blankly,
like a bold thief.
It doesn’t have to converse,
what a relief.
J. M. Allen
J. M. Allen is a long-time Rochester resident. This poem is from his recently published 30-poem book Real Rhyming Poems (Kelsay Books).
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
