Poem: Statue

Statue

The statue in the garden,

peaceful and silent.

The fountain nearby,

splashing and violent.

The statue is in the center,

cast in concrete.

Surrounded by flowers,

brilliant and sweet.

The statue stares blankly,

like a bold thief.

It doesn’t have to converse,

what a relief.

J. M. Allen

J. M. Allen is a long-time Rochester resident. This poem is from his recently published 30-poem book Real Rhyming Poems (Kelsay Books).

