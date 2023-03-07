99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Sugar

A poem by a Rochester resident and published poet, J. M. Allen.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J. M. Allen
March 07, 2023 12:00 AM

In chocolate and vanilla
It makes them sweet
And I crave the sugar
That’s in every treat
.
Cakes and fruit pies
Are great for dessert
But also for breakfast
I myself will assert
.
I often keep a bag
Of sweets close by
They taste so good
But I don’t know why

J. M. Allen is a long-time Rochester resident. His recent book "Real Rhyming Poems" is available at the Rochester Public Library and the RCTC Goddard Library.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

What To Read Next
Maple Run Beer Mile
Arts and Entertainment
Forager Brewery's Maple Run featured beer before, during and after the race
March 06, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Push & Turn 3.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
This weekend, preview events are still events
March 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
FILE PHOTO: Tom Sizemore at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
National
Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor, dies after brain aneurysm
March 05, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  By Christi Carras and Emily St. Martin / Los Angeles Times
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Castle
Local
Castle agreement ready to transfer to new owner
March 06, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Bakery Flats 2.jpg
Local
Bakery Flats heading to design stage
March 06, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Aiden Johnson Cannon Falls.jpg
Prep
Cannon Falls scores in closing seconds to pull out win over La Crescent-Hokah in 1AA boys basketball
March 06, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lake City, Lourdes Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
No. 1 Lake City survives against No. 8 Lourdes in Section 1AA boys basketball quarterfinal play
March 06, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck