Poem: Sugar
A poem by a Rochester resident and published poet, J. M. Allen.
In chocolate and vanilla
It makes them sweet
And I crave the sugar
That’s in every treat
.
Cakes and fruit pies
Are great for dessert
But also for breakfast
I myself will assert
.
I often keep a bag
Of sweets close by
They taste so good
But I don’t know why
J. M. Allen is a long-time Rochester resident. His recent book "Real Rhyming Poems" is available at the Rochester Public Library and the RCTC Goddard Library.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
