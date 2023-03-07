Poem: Sugar

In chocolate and vanilla

It makes them sweet

And I crave the sugar

That’s in every treat

.

Cakes and fruit pies

Are great for dessert

But also for breakfast

I myself will assert

.

I often keep a bag

Of sweets close by

They taste so good

But I don’t know why

J. M. Allen is a long-time Rochester resident. His recent book "Real Rhyming Poems" is available at the Rochester Public Library and the RCTC Goddard Library.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."