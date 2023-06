Sun

is shining very

bright warming my

skin all the summer

like a fire in the

sky far far away

very high in the sky

hotter than

anything!

William Carman is a first grader in Northfield. His grandparents are Rochester residents and submitted this poem on his behalf.

