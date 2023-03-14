Poem: Sunflower Seeds

The wild birds love to retrieve feed.

And are stoked on sunflower seed.

.

Where do those sunflowers grow?

Tall and beautiful, yellow and aglow.

.

North Dakota raises a great crop.

So does Hungary, in Central Europe.

.

Crack open the shell.

A protein source as well.

.

Winter, winter - Sunflower Dinners are great!

Fill the bird feeder and you’ll be the best mate.

.

Blue jays, chickadees, woodpeckers and crows.

Just a few sunflower seekers, the crowd grows.

.

The sunflower seed, simple but powerful.

An option wild birds consider wonderful.

Lea B. Jennings is an Adult Nurse Practitioner who regularly participates with a local poetry group for inspiration. She and her husband are happily retired, living in Rochester.

