Tuesday, March 14

Poem: Sunflower Seeds

A poem by local author, Lea B. Jennings.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Lea B. Jennings
March 14, 2023 12:00 AM

The wild birds love to retrieve feed.
And are stoked on sunflower seed.
.
Where do those sunflowers grow?
Tall and beautiful, yellow and aglow.
.
North Dakota raises a great crop.
So does Hungary, in Central Europe.
.
Crack open the shell.
A protein source as well.
.
Winter, winter - Sunflower Dinners are great!
Fill the bird feeder and you’ll be the best mate.
.
Blue jays, chickadees, woodpeckers and crows.
Just a few sunflower seekers, the crowd grows.
.
The sunflower seed, simple but powerful.
An option wild birds consider wonderful.

Lea B. Jennings is an Adult Nurse Practitioner who regularly participates with a local poetry group for inspiration. She and her husband are happily retired, living in Rochester.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

