Poem: The Business of January
A poem for January from Rochester's poet laureate Susan McMillan.
means all signs of festivity packed away,
that empty champagne bottle toted
out with trash to the curb,
.
anniversaries and birthdays
copied to pages of a new year,
today’s date jotted at the start
of an unmarked exercise journal,
.
JC Penney white sale coupons
stowed safe in your quilted coat
in hope of peppering your life
with something fresh and fun,
.
an accounting for overspending,
impending 1040 forms, extra effort
needed to stay jolly, stay warm,
stay true to things you promised
you’d finally do,
.
and your gaze long through a window
beyond bleakness of morning news,
over hard clumps of re-frozen snow
toward the glow of a sleepy sun —
pale and slow on your horizon,
.
but still rising.
Susan McMillan is Rochester's poet laureate.
