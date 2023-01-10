Poem: The Business of January

means all signs of festivity packed away,

that empty champagne bottle toted

out with trash to the curb,

.

anniversaries and birthdays

copied to pages of a new year,

today’s date jotted at the start

of an unmarked exercise journal,

.

JC Penney white sale coupons

stowed safe in your quilted coat

in hope of peppering your life

with something fresh and fun,

.

an accounting for overspending,

impending 1040 forms, extra effort

needed to stay jolly, stay warm,

stay true to things you promised

you’d finally do,

.

and your gaze long through a window

beyond bleakness of morning news,

over hard clumps of re-frozen snow

toward the glow of a sleepy sun —

pale and slow on your horizon,

.

but still rising.

Susan McMillan is Rochester's poet laureate.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."