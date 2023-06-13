Poem: The Comedy of Wind

The trees shook with laughter

at the wind today

throwing their heads back

in great guffaws

then leaning forward giggling

in breezy anticipation

until a raucous punch line

again sent gales of laughter

roaring through them

tickling their funny boughs

under the bright high

summer sky.

What exactly was so amusing

I was unable to tell

because although I could easily hear

and see how broadly the branches grinned

and all the jokes seemed perfectly clear

I do not speak a word of wind.

Anton Stephan is a longtime Rochester resident, with a background in education, where he worked for over 30 years. He is now retired.

