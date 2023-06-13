Poem: The Comedy of Wind
A poem by a longtime Rochester resident.
The trees shook with laughter
at the wind today
throwing their heads back
in great guffaws
then leaning forward giggling
in breezy anticipation
until a raucous punch line
again sent gales of laughter
roaring through them
tickling their funny boughs
under the bright high
summer sky.
What exactly was so amusing
I was unable to tell
because although I could easily hear
and see how broadly the branches grinned
and all the jokes seemed perfectly clear
I do not speak a word of wind.
Anton Stephan is a longtime Rochester resident, with a background in education, where he worked for over 30 years. He is now retired.
