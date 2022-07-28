Poem: The Hats of Memories

Grandma Stella acquired beautiful hats.

She loved wearing them to Grandpa's jewelry shop.

Around the centurion Iowa home, there were no rats.

However, a tiny pet dog named Erik might hop.

.

No hats for Erik when Stella ordered from Sears and Roebuck.

Scouring the most recent catalog, finding the perfect look.

The fabric and colors would always honk like a duck.

Stella was accomplished at ordering couture from the book.

.

Grandma Stella maintained her lovely hat boxes.

The closets were full of many lacy delights.

Some of the hat inventory could be hidden like foxes.

However a few toppers remained visible, sporting new heights.

.

The source of memories may sometimes erode.

But lovely hats are envisioned, lining our cosmic abode.

Lea B. Jennings is a poet from Rochester.

