Poem: The Hats of Memories
A poem from Rochester author.
Grandma Stella acquired beautiful hats.
She loved wearing them to Grandpa's jewelry shop.
Around the centurion Iowa home, there were no rats.
However, a tiny pet dog named Erik might hop.
.
No hats for Erik when Stella ordered from Sears and Roebuck.
Scouring the most recent catalog, finding the perfect look.
The fabric and colors would always honk like a duck.
Stella was accomplished at ordering couture from the book.
.
Grandma Stella maintained her lovely hat boxes.
The closets were full of many lacy delights.
Some of the hat inventory could be hidden like foxes.
However a few toppers remained visible, sporting new heights.
.
The source of memories may sometimes erode.
But lovely hats are envisioned, lining our cosmic abode.
Lea B. Jennings is a poet from Rochester.
