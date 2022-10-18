Poem: The Haunted Wood

The wind blows softly at first

Leaves quietly rustle

Could it be the harbinger

Of impending sinister trouble

The wood is gray and black

Sunset stole all color

At twilight changes come

One’s senses become duller

As the wind picks up

The limbs begin to creak

Like a ghost in the dark

That has no words to speak

Somewhere in the thicket

A sudden loud shriek

Is it just an owl

Or possibly a banshee

All the night through

Sounds and shadows bring dread

Some belong to the living

A few may belong to the undead

If you dare to walk at night

Your trail becomes more daunting

Somewhere in the deep, dark tangle

May lurk an ominous haunting

So, venture out at night

But be advised, beware

In a sunless, haunted wood

There’s plenty to give you a scare

Bob Vogt is a life-long Rochester resident. He is retired after a career in advertising.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."