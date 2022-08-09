Poem: The Last Day of July

The last day of July

feels like a cautionary ending to me

even though

two more months of Summer

remain on the calendar.

.

"April" and "May" resonate

with Spring. "Spring" itself is bouncy,

and "April" seems to leap up with its A,

to then land with a firm "pril" on the green grass.

"May" suggests a permissiveness

that allows us to do

what might not be proper:

to run through the grass like children

or to fall head-over-heels in love.

.

But "August" is a stern adult

with graying hair and lowered eyebrows

that brings an end

to the joyfulness that began in Spring

and had only grown with the warmth of Summer.

.

And "September" is surely an ending

that removes the joyful greens of leaves and lawn

and replaces them with oranges and dry yellows

that shine in the waning sun with a final glow

before they fall to the ground

and shrivel into dust.

.

So I will celebrate this day

and then, tentatively,

enjoy what warmth we may receive

as the days fade slowly into Autumn

and then are slowly replaced

with the darkness of a Minnesota winter.

.

Balance is good. Yin and Yang will alternate

and complete each other, season after season.

And I will be part of that.

It is good to be alive.

.

Wayne Farmer is a retired software engineer who is now writing poetry and playing the djembe.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."