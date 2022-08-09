Poem: The Last Day of July
Poem by Winona area author.
The last day of July
feels like a cautionary ending to me
even though
two more months of Summer
remain on the calendar.
.
"April" and "May" resonate
with Spring. "Spring" itself is bouncy,
and "April" seems to leap up with its A,
to then land with a firm "pril" on the green grass.
"May" suggests a permissiveness
that allows us to do
what might not be proper:
to run through the grass like children
or to fall head-over-heels in love.
.
But "August" is a stern adult
with graying hair and lowered eyebrows
that brings an end
to the joyfulness that began in Spring
and had only grown with the warmth of Summer.
.
And "September" is surely an ending
that removes the joyful greens of leaves and lawn
and replaces them with oranges and dry yellows
that shine in the waning sun with a final glow
before they fall to the ground
and shrivel into dust.
.
So I will celebrate this day
and then, tentatively,
enjoy what warmth we may receive
as the days fade slowly into Autumn
and then are slowly replaced
with the darkness of a Minnesota winter.
.
Balance is good. Yin and Yang will alternate
and complete each other, season after season.
And I will be part of that.
It is good to be alive.
.
Wayne Farmer is a retired software engineer who is now writing poetry and playing the djembe.
