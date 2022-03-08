Poem: The March of Antitheses

The Spring Lion growls and roars.

The Spring Lamb smiles sweetly outdoors.

Outside the winds are full of bluster and blow.

Above the sun feels warm, both high and low.

Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday are in full swing.

Moments to reflect, Death and life may sting.

Mid March flips from Standard to Daylight Saving Time.

Spring ahead, lose sleep, gain light, change on a dime.

March Sports Tournaments are famous for blizzards.

Spring menus may include feasting on fried gizzards.

March Madness Basketball Brackets must be completed.

Odds are slim the 14 Big 10 Teams remain undefeated.

Beware, the Ides of March can elicit multiple shocks.

Followed by an Irish feast with soda bread and shamrocks.

Finally the Vernal Equinox, leaving behind dark, Winter weather.

The first day of Spring has sprung, shining like luminous heather.

The March of Antitheses moves on day by day.

Opposites creating balance in a unique way.

