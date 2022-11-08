SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Poem: The Snowperson
News reporting
Poem: The Snowperson

A poem by Rochester author J. M. Allen.

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J.M. Allen
November 08, 2022 12:00 AM
During the first snow of winter
I went for a walk after work
Already a snowperson was built
Its face held a vexing smirk
A tall green pointy hat
Made it resembling a witch
I felt a sudden cold wind
Up from the nearby ditch
It seemed the head turned
And the stick arms reached
As if trying to get me
My confidence breached
I caught it glaring at me
Giving me a frown
And I hope I don’t regret
Having knocked it down
J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. This poem is from his book "Real Rhyming Poems" which can be found at the Rochester Public Library.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

