Poem: The Snowperson

During the first snow of winter

I went for a walk after work

Already a snowperson was built

Its face held a vexing smirk

.

A tall green pointy hat

Made it resembling a witch

I felt a sudden cold wind

Up from the nearby ditch

.

It seemed the head turned

And the stick arms reached

As if trying to get me

My confidence breached

.

I caught it glaring at me

Giving me a frown

And I hope I don’t regret

Having knocked it down

.

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. This poem is from his book "Real Rhyming Poems" which can be found at the Rochester Public Library.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."