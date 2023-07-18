Poem: The Speed of Zen
A poem from a retired Rochester educator.
On highway 52 North
near the Edgewood Motel
a caterpillar crawls merely along the concrete.
Snug in my steel cocoon
I am moving more than a mile a minute
as it passes me.
Anton Stephan is a longtime Rochester resident, with a background in education, where he worked for over 30 years. He is now retired.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
