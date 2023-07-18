6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Poem: The Speed of Zen

A poem from a retired Rochester educator.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Anton Stephan
Today at 12:00 AM

On highway 52 North
near the Edgewood Motel
a caterpillar crawls merely along the concrete.

Snug in my steel cocoon
I am moving more than a mile a minute
as it passes me.

Anton Stephan is a longtime Rochester resident, with a background in education, where he worked for over 30 years. He is now retired.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

What To Read Next
072221-FILLMORE-COUNTY-FAIR-1279.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
It’s county fair season at Olmsted, Wabasha and Fillmore counties
18h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
2bed2cdc0e7d343a95af0f79c68a6e52.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Charlie Parr feels at home Down by the Riverside in Rochester
3d ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Screenshot 2023-07-14 at 11.00.08 AM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Second annual Anishinaabe Art Festival set for July 21-22
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester eyes potential 9.44% increase in property tax levy
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Happy Hyundai
Business
Rochester's Adamson Motors has new 'Happy' owners at the wheel
7h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_9247.jpg
Local
Body found near Byron City Hall
8h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
20230717_110730.jpg
Business
Cub Foods expects to open its new north Rochester store in the spring
10h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger