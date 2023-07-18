Poem: The Speed of Zen

On highway 52 North

near the Edgewood Motel

a caterpillar crawls merely along the concrete.

Snug in my steel cocoon

I am moving more than a mile a minute

as it passes me.

Anton Stephan is a longtime Rochester resident, with a background in education, where he worked for over 30 years. He is now retired.

