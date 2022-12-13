Poem: The Wreath is on the Door!

Beautiful, fresh and new.

Bright light shining through.

.

The woven green circle is great.

A message of joy to create.

.

Gathering thoughts will go around.

And hope-filled journeys shall abound.

.

Ever green, eternal life.

The circle of peace lifts through strife.

.

Each unique element adds energy.

The total look creates synergy.

.

Celebrating faith with family and friends.

Sharing joy, hope and peace begins.

Lea B. Jennings is an Adult Nurse Practitioner who regularly participates with a local poetry group for inspiration. She and her husband are happily retired, living in Rochester.

