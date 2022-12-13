SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Poem: The Wreath is on the Door!

A poem by local author for winter celebrations.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Lea B. Jennings
December 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Beautiful, fresh and new.
Bright light shining through.
.
The woven green circle is great.
A message of joy to create.
.
Gathering thoughts will go around.
And hope-filled journeys shall abound.
.
Ever green, eternal life.
The circle of peace lifts through strife.
.
Each unique element adds energy.
The total look creates synergy.
.
Celebrating faith with family and friends.
Sharing joy, hope and peace begins.

Lea B. Jennings is an Adult Nurse Practitioner who regularly participates with a local poetry group for inspiration. She and her husband are happily retired, living in Rochester.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

Related Topics: ARTPOEMPOETRY
What to read next
Sign Here author CREDIT Sarah Moore 2021.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Getting out of Hell is hard when collecting signatures
Claudia Lux's novel "Sign Here" shows the hellish life of a worker in, well, that devilish place.
December 12, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Rochester Thaw Festival
Arts and Entertainment
Downtown Rochester music festival The Thaw returns in 2023
After a three-year hiatus, the festival returns with a six-venue, 30-band lineup March 25, 2023.
December 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Blake Bonde
Arts and Entertainment
It's all about that bass for Blake
Blake Bonde took an inherited love of music and turned it into a career with his bass.
December 10, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
CP Holiday Train with headlight glowing.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming back through area after two-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the CP Holiday Train has returned, traveling across the upper Midwest and Canada, spreading holiday joy and collecting money and food for local food banks.
December 09, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud