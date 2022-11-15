SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Poem: To Absorb Beauty

Poem by Rochester area college student

Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Vivian Stolz
November 15, 2022 12:00 AM
I want to drink the sunlight,
pour it in a cup-
Watch the glitter, gleaming crystal,
golden, filling up.
I want to touch the moonlight,
hold it in my hands-
Rub my fingers through the shimmer
smiling on the sands.
I want to swim in nature’s arms,
float among the stars-
Sink my soul beneath the air
beauty, fragrant, blows.

Vivian Stolz, a 19 year old college student in Rochester, wrote this poem after taking many walks on campus this fall, inspired by the brilliant fall weather, colors, and vivacity. She regrets that the glowing time of autumn is so fleeting, and she wrote this poem to capture the feeling of drinking in nature, being present, and reveling in beauty.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

