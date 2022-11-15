Poem: To Absorb Beauty

I want to drink the sunlight,

pour it in a cup-

Watch the glitter, gleaming crystal,

golden, filling up.

.

I want to touch the moonlight,

hold it in my hands-

Rub my fingers through the shimmer

smiling on the sands.

.

I want to swim in nature’s arms,

float among the stars-

Sink my soul beneath the air

beauty, fragrant, blows.

Vivian Stolz, a 19 year old college student in Rochester, wrote this poem after taking many walks on campus this fall, inspired by the brilliant fall weather, colors, and vivacity. She regrets that the glowing time of autumn is so fleeting, and she wrote this poem to capture the feeling of drinking in nature, being present, and reveling in beauty.

