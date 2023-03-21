Poem: Untitled

What keeps my soul

Attached, secured, to my body —

Like a balloon tied down?

What keeps that lighter-than-air thing

From rising through my hair,

From floating across the misty fields,

Or up into the clouds, never to be seen again?

What keeps that heavier-than-body thing

From sinking through my feet,

From falling through the dirt,

Or drowning to the stones

At the bottom of the sea?

Why does my soul

Stay

With me?

Vivian Stolz is a 19-year-old college student, who has been writing poetry since middle school. She enjoys creating poetry about many things, and is also passionate about theater, painting, drawing, and spending time with her four younger brothers.

