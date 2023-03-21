99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Untitled

A poem from a local college student.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Vivian Stolz
Today at 12:00 AM

What keeps my soul
Attached, secured, to my body —
Like a balloon tied down?

What keeps that lighter-than-air thing
From rising through my hair,
From floating across the misty fields,
Or up into the clouds, never to be seen again?

What keeps that heavier-than-body thing
From sinking through my feet,
From falling through the dirt,
Or drowning to the stones
At the bottom of the sea?

Why does my soul
Stay
With me?

Vivian Stolz is a 19-year-old college student, who has been writing poetry since middle school. She enjoys creating poetry about many things, and is also passionate about theater, painting, drawing, and spending time with her four younger brothers. 

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

