Poem: Waiting for Spring

In Rochester, Minnesota the rosy breasted robins,

dressed in coats and hats, took cover under

bowing pines. Determined snow flakes fell,

flocking Mother Nature in a fluffy, white gown.

Another wink of winter’s snow. She glistens,

spreading her soft blanket with a gentle whisper.

“Not yet, blooming spring. I am still in my glory

waltzing the black and white ball.”

A dual poem by Kenna Sandborn of Byron and her friend Rosemarie Hill, of Yucaipa, Calif.

