Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Waiting for Spring

A dual poem from an area poet and her out of state friend.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Kenna Sandborn and Rosemarie Hill
Today at 12:00 AM

In Rochester, Minnesota the rosy breasted robins,
dressed in coats and hats, took cover under
bowing pines. Determined snow flakes fell,
flocking Mother Nature in a fluffy, white gown.

Another wink of winter’s snow. She glistens,
spreading her soft blanket with a gentle whisper.
“Not yet, blooming spring. I am still in my glory
waltzing the black and white ball.”

A dual poem by Kenna Sandborn of Byron and her friend Rosemarie Hill, of Yucaipa, Calif.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

