Poem: Warped
A poem from a local high school student.
Warped.
Utterly.
We all are.
Without a doubt.
Have you ever wondered how we got here?
What did we do to make things be this way?
It’s because we warp things
Twist them and polarize them
Make them into something they are not
That is why things are the way that they are
There was some greed involved along the way
And darkness too
But we in general have warped ourselves
Beyond repair.
Mary Daniels is a sophomore at Mayo High School. This poem is a part of a manuscript she is currently writing.
