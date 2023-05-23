Poem: Warped

Warped.

Utterly.

We all are.

Without a doubt.

Have you ever wondered how we got here?

What did we do to make things be this way?

It’s because we warp things

Twist them and polarize them

Make them into something they are not

That is why things are the way that they are

There was some greed involved along the way

And darkness too

But we in general have warped ourselves

Beyond repair.

Mary Daniels is a sophomore at Mayo High School. This poem is a part of a manuscript she is currently writing.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."