Poem: What I learned

A poem written by Rochester's former Poet Laureate Susan McMillan in honor of Quarry Hill's 50th Anniversary. A community celebration is scheduled for Saturday.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Susan McMillan
Today at 12:00 AM

The walkingstick insects
at Quarry Hill Nature Center
are all female.

There are no deciduous dads,
no gingko-like grandfathers,
no bristlecone brothers,

only mother sticks
who lay little brown eggs.
Many months later,
they hatch—
each new daughter a clone
and a miracle.

This poem by Susan McMillan is one of many written in honor of Quarry Hill's 50th anniversary. The poems, written by members of Southeastern Minnesota Poets, are inspired by reflections of park visitors.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

