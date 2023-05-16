Poem: What I learned

The walkingstick insects

at Quarry Hill Nature Center

are all female.

There are no deciduous dads,

no gingko-like grandfathers,

no bristlecone brothers,

only mother sticks

who lay little brown eggs.

Many months later,

they hatch—

each new daughter a clone

and a miracle.

This poem by Susan McMillan is one of many written in honor of Quarry Hill's 50th anniversary. The poems, written by members of Southeastern Minnesota Poets, are inspired by reflections of park visitors.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."