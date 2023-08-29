Poem: What is Homecoming?

To the dusty road I return

expunged soul and spirit.

glee and bliss annihilated

a wasteland lays

to strangulate, devour, and engulf

the last remains

of memories past.

Scent of handpicked, carefully strung jasmine,

intense fragrance emanating

from sweet lilies and red roses

the bright Cassandras

lining up the walkways

gooseberry, mango, coconut, papaya and jack fruit trees

wiped away without a trace.

I long to return

to the ashes

blown away in time.

Remains of buried family members

resurrected in my memory.

My home forcefully taken away

a million moments

of laughter and sorrow

hidden in bricks and tiles

— What is homecoming?

Shanthi Siva, originally from India, was a longtime Rochester resident. She now lives in Fulshear, Texas. However, she still has ties to Rochester through her work with Mayo Clinic.

