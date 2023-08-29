Poem: What is Homecoming?
A poem from a former Rochester resident.
To the dusty road I return
expunged soul and spirit.
glee and bliss annihilated
a wasteland lays
to strangulate, devour, and engulf
the last remains
of memories past.
Scent of handpicked, carefully strung jasmine,
intense fragrance emanating
from sweet lilies and red roses
the bright Cassandras
lining up the walkways
gooseberry, mango, coconut, papaya and jack fruit trees
wiped away without a trace.
I long to return
to the ashes
blown away in time.
Remains of buried family members
resurrected in my memory.
My home forcefully taken away
a million moments
of laughter and sorrow
hidden in bricks and tiles
— What is homecoming?
Shanthi Siva, originally from India, was a longtime Rochester resident. She now lives in Fulshear, Texas. However, she still has ties to Rochester through her work with Mayo Clinic.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
