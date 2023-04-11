Poem: Winter Storm
A poem from local poet, Kimberly Stelling.
The waves crash on the shore
Filling the spirit with trepidation
But can the tide be turned
To one of jubilation?
.
What if we imagine
Our worries shattered on the stones
Our anxieties of tomorrow
A bare whisper of overtones?
.
What if the trees leaning in
Are us rooted in steadfast peace?
Supporting and helping each other
In life's exciting race?
.
What if the snows falling down
Are soft caresses on our skin
Reminding us how much we're loved,
And how each day we begin again?
.
The power of the storm
Is the strength of our true tribe
Grounded in a deep loyalty
That defies us to describe.
.
The swirling waters of life
Everchanging yet steadfast
Reminding us to ride it out
No matter what may pass.
.
Kim Stelling is a local poet who lives in Elgin. She has two grown children — one of whom is also a writer.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."
