Poem: Winter Storm

The waves crash on the shore

Filling the spirit with trepidation

But can the tide be turned

To one of jubilation?

.

What if we imagine

Our worries shattered on the stones

Our anxieties of tomorrow

A bare whisper of overtones?

.

What if the trees leaning in

Are us rooted in steadfast peace?

Supporting and helping each other

In life's exciting race?

.

What if the snows falling down

Are soft caresses on our skin

Reminding us how much we're loved,

And how each day we begin again?

.

The power of the storm

Is the strength of our true tribe

Grounded in a deep loyalty

That defies us to describe.

.

The swirling waters of life

Everchanging yet steadfast

Reminding us to ride it out

No matter what may pass.

.

Kim Stelling is a local poet who lives in Elgin. She has two grown children — one of whom is also a writer.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."