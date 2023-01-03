99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Poem: With the Butterflies

A poem from Kasson resident Mark Sannes.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Mark Sannes
January 03, 2023 12:00 AM
Two kids,
Out on the garden bench,
Maybe stole a first kiss there.
First of many others,
Many kisses they would share.
Shared by Monarch butterflies,
And flowers oh so tall,
The butterflies,
Would smile at them,
As they traversed,
In the fall,
As they traversed,
In the fall.
.
So the garden carried on,
So did the married two,
Kids bloomed in the garden,
As blooming families do.
And butterflies,
Would come each fall,
En mass to dance around.
And butterflies,
Would come each fall,
En mass to dance around.
.
Years passed by,
A bright Dakota night,
Would shine on down.
Shine on for grandkids,
Hanging all around.
And years of this,
Was best as best could be,
With butterflies,
Smiling all around,
As best as best,
Can be.
.
So her long time lover passed,
But in a dream he said to she,
I'm flying with the butterflies now,
So gracefully we shall be.
It’ll be,
Each year’s migration,
Each year I’ll come on by.
So plant a Monarch garden,
Where we can share,
Some peaceful time.
And I’ll perch upon your shoulder,
Like you did lean on mine.
And I’ll perch upon your shoulder,
Like you did lean on mine.

Mark Sannes is a resident of Kasson.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

