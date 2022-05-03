Poem: Writer's Block

I don't like writing poetry.

.

My words don't fit,

It all sounds wrong

I want my words to sound like a song.

It all sounds bad and clunky and chunky-

Everything I write is boring.

I want to write,

But I don't like anything

I put on the page.

.

What's wrong with me?

I critique myself endlessly:

Everything I write is stupid.

I wish I could tune the words to my mind -

And let them flow-

No, that sounded dumb.

.

Some poems are stupid.

Better to let them stay inside--

Where it's safer.

.

...Or is it...?

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."