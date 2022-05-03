SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 3
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Writer's Block

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By Vivian Stolz
May 03, 2022 12:00 AM
I don't like writing poetry.
.
My words don't fit,
It all sounds wrong
I want my words to sound like a song.
It all sounds bad and clunky and chunky-
Everything I write is boring.
I want to write,
But I don't like anything
I put on the page.
.
What's wrong with me?
I critique myself endlessly:
Everything I write is stupid.
I wish I could tune the words to my mind -
And let them flow-
No, that sounded dumb.
.
Some poems are stupid.
Better to let them stay inside--
Where it's safer.
.
...Or is it...?

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

Related Topics: ARTPOEMPOETRY
