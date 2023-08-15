Poem: Yellow Light

While I was driving in a hurry

I saw a yellow light ahead

Needed to make a quick decision

Which is something that I dread

Thinking to avoid an accident

I stopped by braking a lot

My car was able to halt OK

The texter behind me did not

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. His recent book “Real Rhyming Poems” is available at over 30 libraries in seven states, including the Rochester Public Library and the RCTC Goddard Library.

