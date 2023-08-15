Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Poem: Yellow Light

A poem from local author J. M. Allen.

Poetry
Image by cromaconceptovisual from Pixabay
By J. M. Allen
Today at 12:00 AM

While I was driving in a hurry
I saw a yellow light ahead
Needed to make a quick decision
Which is something that I dread

Thinking to avoid an accident
I stopped by braking a lot
My car was able to halt OK
The texter behind me did not

J. M. Allen is a longtime Rochester resident. His recent book “Real Rhyming Poems” is available at over 30 libraries in seven states, including the Rochester Public Library and the RCTC Goddard Library.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

What To Read Next
IMG_9227.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester artist shares her imagination in new book, 'Milo's Flower'
11h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Charlie 2020 pic.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Hey der! Charlie Berens is comin' to Rochester
12h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
082021-DOWNTOWN-ORONOCO-GOLD-RUSH-0602.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Hunt for treasure or ghosts this week in Rochester
14h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_0579.JPG
Members Only
Local
City of Goodhue to reach out to Goodhue County as police department out of officers
2h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Geothermal Wells
Local
Federal funds could help Rochester build on its $13.2 million downtown energy project
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Daniel Aaron Hodde
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 60 days in jail for sexually assaulting teen girl
8h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
William Glenn Steiger
Local
Twice-convicted sex offender sentenced to 9 years for sexual assault of girl
8h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson