Poem: Zip Ode

5: Plant the crops. Seeds burst.

5: Corn or beans, mostly first.

9: All in a row, successful farming is most charming.

1: Grow

Lea B. Jennings is an Adult Nurse Practitioner who regularly participates with a local poetry group for inspiration. She and her husband are happily retired, living in Rochester.

