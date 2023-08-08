Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Poem: Zip Ode

A poem by local author, Lea B. Jennings.

Poetry
By Lea B. Jennings
Today at 12:00 AM

5: Plant the crops. Seeds burst.
5: Corn or beans, mostly first.
9: All in a row, successful farming is most charming.
0:
1: Grow

Lea B. Jennings is an Adult Nurse Practitioner who regularly participates with a local poetry group for inspiration. She and her husband are happily retired, living in Rochester.
The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."

