Popular culture themes to light up Social Lights

ROCHESTER — “Social Lights,” the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s answer to COVID-19 in March, will have all the same fun as SocialICE.

SocialICE and the Fam Jam, originally scheduled for Feb. 3-5, were rescheduled for March 3-5 .

The RDA cited rising COVID-19 cases as a cause for the delay.

The March event was adapted to "Social Lights," and instead of elaborately carved ice bars, will use LED panels at each bar and include blacklight basketball, a giant Lite Brite™, firepits and a Wall of Lights photo opp.

The Fam Jam, taking place March 5, will include non-alcoholic drinks, s’mores, and family-friendly games.

Five downtown bars and restaurants have signed on to participate : Chester’s Kitchen and Bar, Kathy’s Pub, Olde Brick House, The Tap House on Historic 3rd St, and Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar.

Their themes this year are as follows:



Chester's Kitchen and Bar: A tribute to first responders.

Kathy's Pub: Disco pub.

Olde Brick House: "How to Train Your Dragon."

The Tap House on Historic 3rd: The love shack.

Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar: "Squid Game."

Cameo at the Castle, originally part of Social Lights, is no longer listed as a participant in the March event.