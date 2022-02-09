SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Popular culture themes to light up Social Lights

5 downtown bars sign on for March event.

light-ged54c85ac_1920.jpg
Photo illustration
Contributed / Pixabay
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 09, 2022 12:46 PM
ROCHESTER — “Social Lights,” the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s answer to COVID-19 in March, will have all the same fun as SocialICE.

SocialICE and the Fam Jam, originally scheduled for Feb. 3-5, were rescheduled for March 3-5 .

01-07 social ice 14 sj.jpg

The RDA cited rising COVID-19 cases as a cause for the delay.

The March event was adapted to "Social Lights," and instead of elaborately carved ice bars, will use LED panels at each bar and include blacklight basketball, a giant Lite Brite™, firepits and a Wall of Lights photo opp.

The Fam Jam, taking place March 5, will include non-alcoholic drinks, s’mores, and family-friendly games.

Five downtown bars and restaurants have signed on to participate : Chester’s Kitchen and Bar, Kathy’s Pub, Olde Brick House, The Tap House on Historic 3rd St, and Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar.

BIZ-NETFLIX-EARNS-MCT.jpg
Lee Jung-jae (No. 456) is a man in a deadly competition in the Netflix drama "Squid Game." Youngkyu Park/Netflix/TNS
TNS

Their themes this year are as follows:

  • Chester's Kitchen and Bar: A tribute to first responders.
  • Kathy's Pub: Disco pub.
  • Olde Brick House: "How to Train Your Dragon."
  • The Tap House on Historic 3rd: The love shack.
  • Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar: "Squid Game."

Cameo at the Castle, originally part of Social Lights, is no longer listed as a participant in the March event.

