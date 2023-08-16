Portrait project provides snapshot of Rochester drag queens

ROCHESTER — Painters have long used portraiture to preserve and document images of royalty.

Some queens in Southeast Minnesota are finally getting theirs.

Joseph Alexander, founder and head artist of the Driftless Art Academy in Rochester, took on a project to create painted portraits of area drag queens.

He unveiled the five pieces at a gala at the Chateau Theater Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The portraits will be displayed there through Nov. 5.

Alexander undertook the project in part to create a timeless documentation of a slice of gay culture in Southeast Minnesota. The format provides an intimate look at each of the subjects with vibrant realism.

Drag Queen Sidonia Dudval wipes her eye after a portrait of her was unveiled at the Chateau Theater Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“Portraits in particular force people to look at what is and what has been,” Alexander said. “For me, preserving that more than anything is the reason for doing this work.”

The act of making them was as intimate as the results, he told a crowd gathered for the unveiling Sunday.

“Whether working from photographs or from life, an artist and their subject share space for a long time,” he said.

Artist Joseph Alexander, right, unveils a portrait of drag queen Anita Tiara, left, at the unveiling of a series of portraits of drag queens at the Chateau Theater Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

A Southeast Minnesota Arts Council grant helped fund part of the project. Threshold Arts, headed by Naura Anderson, helped bring the show to the Chateau gallery walls.

Anita Tiara, who has been performing in Southeast Minnesota for more than two decades, was one of the subjects of the portraits. She said the show and the unveiling were firsts for her.

Drag events typically mean the queens are the ones providing art through performance.

“It’s nice to be quiet and receive praise,” Anita Tiara “We’re not usually honored in this sort of way.”

Anita Tiara speaks to a crowd at the unveiling of a series of portraits of five Southeast Minnesota drag queens at the Chateau Theater Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Artist Joseph Alexander, who created the works, is in the background applauding. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Tiara, along with Sidonia Dudval, Jayda Cline, Gosh Alice Jones and Allota Shots were honored with portraits that were unveiled one at a time with each drag queen and Alexander removing an LGBTQ flag draped over each framed canvas.

The project creates a detailed snapshot of drag performers in Southeast Minnesota. To begin the event Anita Tiara gave a short synopsis of the history of drag in the area including giving credit to drag queen Celeste DeVille who was killed in a car crash in 2000 when she was returning to Rochester after performing in the Twin Cities.

“I don’t think there would be drag in Rochester if it wasn’t for her,” Anita Tiara said.

Drag queens Jayda Clyne, left, and Gosh Alice Jones, center, attend the unveiling of a series of portraits of drag queens at the Chateau Theater Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Naura Anderson, of Threshold Arts, is in the foreground on the right. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Artist Joseph Alexander speaks at the unveiling of a series of portraits he painted of drag queens at the Chateau Theater in downtown Rochester Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin