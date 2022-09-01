Possibly facing its final year, the Saint Mary’s University Concert Band plays on

WINONA — At the end of the third day of fall classes at Saint Mary’s University in Winona, students made the trek across campus to the rehearsal studio in St. Yon’s Hall with their music folders and instrument cases. About 30 people, from retirees to college freshmen, began to warm up and settle in for their second Saint Mary’s Concert Band rehearsal of the year on Aug. 31.

It’s an ensemble that Janet Heukeshoven, SMU professor of music and music education, has directed since the 1990s and stems from a long tradition of music performance at the Lasallian Catholic university.

But as Saint Mary’s phases out some of its liberal arts programs, the concert band’s future is in jeopardy.

In May 2021, Saint Mary’s announced that it would respond to declining enrollment and other financial woes caused by the pandemic by phasing out 11 undergraduate majors, including music and music industry. That spring, about a dozen faculty positions were cut. One of those positions belonged to Heukeshoven’s husband, Eric Heukeshoven, who was a music industry professor. Now, Eric works with the university as an adjunct to direct the jazz ensemble, and Janet has taken up directing the concert choir in addition to concert band.

“We are staying for our students. That’s the bottom line,” she said. “I’m just at this point of, ‘Let me do my job, let me make it as positive an experience as possible for student musicians this final year, and then I just have to shut the door on it.’”

Janet Heukeshoven plans to retire at the end of this academic year, and she doesn’t know who will direct those ensembles after she and her husband depart.

“I don’t know if there will be a true concert band next year or not,” she said. “Nobody knows at this point. I would like there to be something, but there’s going to be discussions throughout the year, I would hope.”

Who’s in the band

Before the pandemic, Heukeshoven said about 50 to 60 people would play in concert band each year, with about 60% to 75% of the band made up of SMU students. As for the rest of the ensemble, community members from Winona, Fountain City, Rochester and even LaCrosse, Wisconsin, have joined the group, setting aside their Monday and Wednesday evenings for rehearsals.

In 2020 and 2021, Heukeshoven said the university limited the ensemble to just Saint Mary’s students. This year, participation is open to community members again, and so far, about 30 people are participating.

“I would love to get some of those other old-time community players back,” Heukeshoven said.

A handful of community members were at the Wednesday night rehearsal, including Barbara Burchill, of Winona, who plays flute and piccolo.

“It’s been at least 20, probably 25, maybe even 30 years that I’ve been playing with this band,” Burchill said.

Burchill said one of her favorite parts about being in the concert band is the experience of working with college students.

“It’s very refreshing to see some young people and interact with them,” she said. “They used to call me Mama Barb — in the last few years it’s been Grandma Barb, but oh well.”

Burchill said she has mixed feelings about Saint Mary’s decision to pare back some of its liberal arts programs. While she recognizes that declining enrollment has impacted the university, she stressed that the arts “are so good for people.”

“My dear departed husband was the administrator here at Saint Mary's for many, many years, and Saint Mary’s always treated us really, really well,” she said. “All the arts and the liberal arts and so on — they’re not fluff. They’re not frivolous. They’re not something ‘fun to do.’ They’re valuable studies.”

Barbara Burchill of Winona (center) plays her flute during Saint Mary's Concert Band rehearsal on Aug. 31, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Sitting a few seats away from Burchill is Nathan Herr, a clarinetist who is working on his master’s degree in education. He has been at Saint Mary’s for four years, three of which he spent earning his undergraduate degree in music. It’s his fourth semester in the concert band, and he also has mixed feelings about his former major no longer being offered at Saint Mary’s.

“It really does hurt to see my major leaving,” Herr said. “And some people haven’t gotten the fairest treatment in this process. But, I mean, we were hiring for five full-time music professors when we only had, like, 10 majors. On some hand, you have to say, mathematically, ‘Yeah, that makes sense.’”

But Herr noted that a significant portion of the student body is involved in concert band, choir or the jazz ensemble.

“It is clear that music does have an impact on this campus, and I know that there are a lot of faculty members and students who are very much fighting to keep, at minimum, band and choir and jazz, those root ensembles,” Herr said. “Because there is an outlet that music has that you can’t find in any English or history classroom.”

Both Herr and Burchill mentioned how community members’ involvement in the band shows students how they can continue making music after they graduate.

“This is not just something you do to get an easy A,” Burchill said. “This is a lifelong pursuit."

Here and now

Though the future is uncertain for Saint Mary’s musical ensembles, concert band members are preparing for two concerts in the next year: an afternoon Christmas concert on Dec. 11, and a spring concert with the jazz ensemble on April 16, 2023 that will serve as a retirement celebration for the Heukeshovens.

Janet Heukeshoven, Saint Mary’s professor of music and music education, directs the concert band during rehearsal on Aug. 31, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Wednesday’s rehearsal focused on learning new music. After sight-reading sections of a bouncy, playful song called “Flamingo Road,” Heukeshoven had the ensemble sing their parts to get a better feel for the notes. Then, the players picked up their instruments and ran through the section again.

After sitting out the last two years due to COVID, Burchill said it feels wonderful being back.

“I really feel like I’m making a contribution to this band,” she said. “And that feels good.”