Preston poet sees first book as sweet victory over hard times

PRESTON, Minn. — A few months ago, Nancy Hengeveld's youngest daughter asked her if she had any regrets over the course of her life.

"I said, you know, I don't really have any regrets," Hengeveld said. "But the one thing I always wanted to do, if I were to die tomorrow ... was to just have a book of my poetry published."

At her daughter's suggestion, Hengeveld submitted her book manuscript to the National Federation of State Poetry Societies for its 2022 Barbara Stevens Poetry Book Manuscript Competition. She said she didn't expect to win the award, but she thought the process of compiling and formatting a manuscript for the contest would be a good first step toward self-publishing the book.

There's no need for Hengeveld to do it herself. A few weeks ago, she won.

NFSPS will publish Hengeveld's first book, "Petrichor," in June. Her collection of more than 50 poems opens with her son's incarceration and moves though different moments of grief, trauma and joy throughout her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He always could draw anything," Hengeveld describes her son in the opening poem, "Saint Cloud Maximum." "Used to draw himself to sleep while his sisters read, / growling and groaning, creating / things with teeth and scales, / monsters he’d invented, / dragons with fiery breath, / creatures kept in dungeons and walled places / not so different from this razor-wired fortress."

"My poetry is the kind of stuff that you really have to look at it as a whole," she said. "I think if you just take a part of it, it seems dark and depressing. But, as a whole, there's hope and there's light and there's healing."

A lifetime of writing

As the youngest of four children, Hengeveld recalled growing up in a quiet home. Hengeveld's father, a Dutch immigrant, and her mother, a child of Dutch immigrants, raised the family on a farm outside of Hill, Minnesota.

"They read all the time," she said of her parents. "It was so quiet at our house. I liked that."

Quiet except for the record player she used to listen to nursery rhymes while her older sisters were at school.

"So, I started writing my own little rhymes at a very young age," Hengeveld said. "In school, like if I had spare time, I wrote little rhymes and made little cards and things for my parents. It wasn't until I got into college that I started writing some poems."

At Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, one of Hengeveld's English professors encouraged her to join the poetry club. But Hengeveld married her first husband at the age of 19 and left college during her junior year. During her ex-husband's service in the U.S. Air Force, Hengeveld spent many years away from Minnesota.

"All my children were born in different states," she said. "One in New Mexico, one in Minnesota, one in Montana and then one in Arizona."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hengeveld returned to Minnesota in the early 1980s when her ex-husband sought further education at Mayo Clinic to be nurse anesthetist. Meanwhile, her ex-husband's fentanyl addiction worsened.

"He started using opiates as a nurse in the Air Force," she said. "But I didn't really know it — I just knew his behavior was getting bizarre, and he was becoming weird. It got worse and worse, and then by the time we got to Minnesota, I just had to flee for our safety."

Following their split, Hengeveld went back to college, taking English and psychology classes at Winona State University while raising her four children between the ages of 2 and 14.

"And I started writing just therapeutically," Hengeveld said. "I had to write my story because I just needed to get it out. I was in therapy, and it was very helpful to write."

Hengeveld went on to practice as a licensed psychologist for nearly 30 years before her retirement in 2018. She continued to write poetry throughout her life — sometimes for fun, and sometimes for healing. Some poems in "Petrichor" date all the way back to the struggles in her first marriage. Others reflect on later events: her mother's death, her son's release from prison and learning how to ballroom dance — an activity she and her current husband, Steve Corson, enjoy.

"I look in the mirror / and I see a woman practicing, / throwing her head back and laughing, / dancing with a man, / flowing with the music. / I look at her again and again / and can hardly believe / it is me," she writes in "Learning to Dance."

Hengeveld submitted her work to literary journals throughout the years and even co-edited the Plainview-based magazine Green Blade . (She was also a regular Post Bulletin columnist .) But Hengeveld said she grew tired of constantly submitting and getting rejected. That helped set her on the path toward self-publishing, using the NFSPS contest guidelines as a framework for her book.

Then the call came.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I didn't answer it. I don't know where I was — probably babysitting or something," Hengeveld said. "And then I got an email saying, 'As I said on the phone, I hope your manuscript 'Petrichor' is still available, because we would like to publish it.'"

Earthy 'Petrichor'

Readers might expect a collection of poetry called Petrichor to find a poem titled "Petrichor" within. There isn't one. Hengeveld said she came across the word while reading and looked it up in the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster describes petrichor as "a distinctive, earthy, usually pleasant odor that is associated with rainfall especially when following a warm, dry period and that arises from a combination of volatile plant oils and geosmin released from the soil into the air."

"It's just an indescribable smell," Hengeveld said. "Sometimes there's a rainbow, and all the neighbors are out and kids are splashing in puddles, and it's just so wonderful."

She realized that petrichor was a metaphor for her life.

"I went through a hard time, and then the rains came, and it's all good," she said.

Petrichor can also be a metaphor for writing — while she often wrote poems to process her feelings, there have been dry spells where Hengeveld didn't write. She took a break from writing after suffering a traumatic brain injury in an e-bike crash two years ago.

"I kind of quit writing because I didn't trust my judgment," she said. "I even quit revising my stuff because I just didn't trust my judgment. My brain was not working correctly, and now it's much better."

ADVERTISEMENT

After the crash, Hengeveld also had to fight off a MRSA infection that affected her leg.

"Between the concussion and that, that was a dry spell for me because I quit reading during that time," Hengeveld said. "I got better, and I decided, yes, I kind of had a brush with death, and I decided this is something I'm going to do. I'm going to self-publish a book and check that off my bucket list."

Now, "Petrichor" is slated to publish in June. In the meantime, Hengeveld spends her time babysitting her 3-year-old granddaughter, taking walks with Steve, traveling and feeding the birds. When her book comes out, Hengeveld has one hope for what readers will take away from her work.

"I hope that people who have been through an experience like mine will find healing and hope in that," she said. "I hope that my work will help others."