Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Pride returns after two-and-a-half year hiatus

The queer culture events returns for the first time since 2019.

Audrey Robinson.JPG
Audrey Robinson performs at Thesis Beer Project Feb. 16, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
May 17, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Pride is back with a long deferred celebration May 21, 2022.

The event celebrating gender-identity and sexual-orientation minority communities and their allies is a rescheduled event from fall 2021. That event, scheduled for September, was canceled as COVID-19 cases began to climb. And that event was rescheduled from a canceled event the year before. Is that clear?

The re-rescheduled pride will be at Soldiers Field Park from noon to 5 p.m.

pride-logo.jpg
Rochester Pride logo 2020

Organizers said they hope the return of the twice-delayed event sees similar support as the last time Pride resumed after a hiatus.

More than 800 people attended the last Rochester Pride in Sept. 2019 after the event was canceled in 2018.

“When you have to cancel a few events in a row, you always worry you’ll lose quite a bit of momentum,” said Julie Winters, Rochester Pride board member.

Gosh Alice Jones and Anita Tiara will emcee the event which features five musical performances. Audrey Robinson plays at noon followed by Suzy Plays Guitar; fABBAulous; Hair of the Dog and Rebel Queens.

Organizers weren’t able to schedule the Gully Boys, a popular grunge/power pop band scheduled for last year’s event.

“I know that was kind of a disappointment, because people wanted to see them play, but that’s the nature of rescheduling,” Winters said.

It will have been more than two and-a-half years since the last Pride event, but Winters said that doesn’t mean local queer culture has been absent in that time. She noted the ongoing drag brunch events, the Utica Queen art installation and events at the Rochester Art Center, Thursgays at Fiddlehead and Beers for Queers events at Little Thistle Brewing Co.

“I think all of those kind of artistic events and social events have really helped keep the momentum of queer community’s broader engagement the last couple of years,” Winters said.

If you go

What: Rochester Pride.

When: Noon, Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Where: Soldiers Field Park.

More information: www.rochmnpride.org

Art on the Avenue

Art on the Ave Slatterly Park

Musicians, artists and vendors will celebrate the addition of public art in the Slatterly Park Neighborhood May 21, 2022.

Art on the Ave, established in 2009, is an annual spring arts and culture event. Since then, the Slatterly Park area has seen the installation of 17 different public art statues throughout the neighborhood. The sculpture unveiling will take place at 11 a.m. on Fifth Avenue Southeast.

Musicians Clay Fulton, Bri Thompson, and bands Amateur and The Walking Beat will provide musical entertainment.

Artist Willow Gentile will be plein air painting beginning at 11 a.m.

If You Go

What: Art on the Avenue

When: 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Where: Fifth Avenue Southeast at Slatterly Park.

More information: www.artontheaverochester.com

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
