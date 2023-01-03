99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Put on a performance or plant yourself at home in Rochester this weekend

Open mic, live music and a basics on houseplants are just a few things to do in Rochester this weekend.

DSC_3548-Edit.jpg
Art by Curt Butturff.
Contributed / Curt Butturff
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 03, 2023 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — There’s a new kid on the block on North Broadway Avenue and the neighbors are holding a welcome party.

Gallery 24 is holding a grand reopening Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at its new location at 609 N. Broadway Ave. north of downtown.

Neighboring businesses Kismet, and Tulips and Truffles will join the gallery for a block party to celebrate the reopening.

Gallery 24 is a contemporary art gallery where local and regional artists can exhibit their work. The gallery moved to a storefront next door last autumn. The block party will be held in conjunction with the opening of a photography exhibition by Curt Butturff. The show, “In Visible,” features photography of Minnesota waterways.

If you go

What: Gallery 24 Grand Reopening and Curt Butturff opening.

When: 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6.

Where: Gallery 24, 609 N. Broadway Ave.

Live music

There are enough choices for live music over the weekend, anyone can probably find something they enjoy. If not, there’s an opportunity to perform something yourself.

Café Steam is hosting its monthly open mic Thursday, Jan. 5. Sign up begins at 5:30 p.m. and performances start at 6 p.m.

If you go

What: Café Steam Monthly Open Mic.

When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5.

Where: Cafe Steam, 325 S. Broadway Ave.

Calling Dinosaurs.jpg
Calling Dinosaurs
Contributed

On Friday, Jan. 6, Calling Dinosaurs performs at Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW, at 7 p.m; The Wapsi River Ramblers play at Taco JED, 808 S. Broadway Ave., also at 7 p.m.; and The Walking Beat performs at Forager Brewery, 1005 Sixth St. N.W., at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Thesis Beer Project hosts a David Bowie tribute night at 8 p.m.

Are you a houseplant murderer?

9cd09ad128730a773c55145747915654.jpg
Houseplants by a window.
Contributed

Sargent’s on Second, 1811 Second St. SW, is hosting a houseplants 101 class Saturday, Jan. 7. The class will offer tips on how to keep houseplants flourishing through the Minnesota winter and throughout the year. The educational seminar will cover how to buy plants and proper care information. Registration is free, but people are asked to sign up in advance. Participants will also receive 10% off some houseplants at Sargent’s.

If you go

What: Houseplants 101.

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7.

Where: Sargent’s on Second, 1811 Second St. SW

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
