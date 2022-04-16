Pysanky a source of pride, calm for Ukrainian-American

ROCHESTER — An ancient art has long been a source of respite for Alexandra Wolanskyj.

Over the past few weeks, as she watched people in her family’s home country stave off a Russian invasion, she's needed it more than ever.

“I find it hard to watch,” she said. “I can only take it in small doses.”

Pysanky, the art of using wax overlay to carefully apply colorful designs to fragile, hollowed egg shells clears her mind from the distractions of a stressful spring.

Wolanskyj is a Mayo Clinic physician who grew up in Montreal. Her father, who moved to Canada from Ukraine after World War II, insisted she attend a Ukrainian school in Montreal. She grew up speaking Ukrainian and was immersed in the country’s art and culture.

At age 10, she learned pysanky, the art of decorating eggs.

Xavier Zawaira, 11, works on pysanky egg art at the Rochester Art Center Sunday, April 10, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

College and other life events took away from making the art.

She resumed creating the colorful eggs shortly after moving to Minnesota in 1992 after finishing medical school.

Wolanskyj described taking up the art again to a group of people at the Rochester Art Center on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The class attendees signed up for a pysanky lesson there as part of a Ukrainian fundraiser and cultural celebration.

Alexandra Wolanskyj with family including her sister Lidia Wolanskyj at the pysanky museum in Kolomyia in western Ukraine in 2017.<br/> Contributed photo

“Minnesota has some cold, dark nights,” Wolanskyj told the group. “That’s when I picked it up again.”

She uses a candle to heat a tool called a kistka she touches to a cake of beeswax. She uses it, like a pen that leaves lines of wax instead of ink, to draw a design on the egg.

“Do you find your mind wanders or are you present?” she asked the dozen people attending the workshop.

The art is not without occasional frustrations — the eggs break easily, she said.

“I have dropped many an egg after seven, eight hours of work,” she said. “Not happy times.”

The wax designs drawn using the kistka preserves designs on the egg as it gets dipped in subsequently darker dies through the process. The egg shells are then baked to melt the wax away and reveal intricate designs.

“Right before you see the beautiful artistry it is, it looks terrible,” she said. “At the last step, it looks a black blob.”

Wolanskyj laminates her eggs after they're finished. That helps keep the colors from fading.

“They're meant to be heirlooms,” she said.

A finished example of a pysanky egg created by a first-time maker at a class at the Rochester Art Center April 10, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Wolanskyj’s connection to the art is also a connection to her family, she said.

Pysanky eggs created by Alexandra Wolanskyj. Contributed photo

Her father's family had lived near the city of Kolomyia in western Ukraine. Since 2000, that city has been home to the international Pysanka Museum. Much of the pysanka collection there now had been housed in the church of the Annunciation in Kolomyia prior to the museum’s construction. Her sister lives in that region of Ukraine now. Wolanskyj has visited the museum.

Wolanskyj said she sees the campaign as the latest effort in a history of Russian attempts to suppress Ukraine. She said its fitting that the art has helped her take her mind off the suffering Ukrainians are experiencing during the Russian invasion.

“They're trying to erase our culture,” she said.

Dyes, instructions, tools and a blank canvas of an egg are laid out at Alexandra Wolanskyj's work station at the Rochester Art Center April 10, 2022 for a class on Ukrainian egg art, known as pysanky. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Alexandra Wolanskyj heats a kistka, a wax pen, in a candle. This heats the instrument to melt bees wax. The instrument is then used to draw designs on an egg using wax. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Alexandra Wolanskyj uses a kistka, a wax pen, to melt and scoop bees wax. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Alexandra Wolanskyj uses a kistka to draw wax designs on an egg. John Molseed / Post Bulletin