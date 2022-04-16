Pysanky a source of pride, calm for Ukrainian-American
In turbulent time, Wolanskyj finds solace in the traditional Easter egg decorating she learned as a child.
ROCHESTER — An ancient art has long been a source of respite for Alexandra Wolanskyj.
Over the past few weeks, as she watched people in her family’s home country stave off a Russian invasion, she's needed it more than ever.
“I find it hard to watch,” she said. “I can only take it in small doses.”
Pysanky, the art of using wax overlay to carefully apply colorful designs to fragile, hollowed egg shells clears her mind from the distractions of a stressful spring.
Wolanskyj is a Mayo Clinic physician who grew up in Montreal. Her father, who moved to Canada from Ukraine after World War II, insisted she attend a Ukrainian school in Montreal. She grew up speaking Ukrainian and was immersed in the country’s art and culture.
At age 10, she learned pysanky, the art of decorating eggs.
College and other life events took away from making the art.
She resumed creating the colorful eggs shortly after moving to Minnesota in 1992 after finishing medical school.
Wolanskyj described taking up the art again to a group of people at the Rochester Art Center on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The class attendees signed up for a pysanky lesson there as part of a Ukrainian fundraiser and cultural celebration.
“Minnesota has some cold, dark nights,” Wolanskyj told the group. “That’s when I picked it up again.”
She uses a candle to heat a tool called a kistka she touches to a cake of beeswax. She uses it, like a pen that leaves lines of wax instead of ink, to draw a design on the egg.
“Do you find your mind wanders or are you present?” she asked the dozen people attending the workshop.
The art is not without occasional frustrations — the eggs break easily, she said.
“I have dropped many an egg after seven, eight hours of work,” she said. “Not happy times.”
The wax designs drawn using the kistka preserves designs on the egg as it gets dipped in subsequently darker dies through the process. The egg shells are then baked to melt the wax away and reveal intricate designs.
“Right before you see the beautiful artistry it is, it looks terrible,” she said. “At the last step, it looks a black blob.”
Wolanskyj laminates her eggs after they're finished. That helps keep the colors from fading.
“They're meant to be heirlooms,” she said.
Wolanskyj’s connection to the art is also a connection to her family, she said.
Her father's family had lived near the city of Kolomyia in western Ukraine. Since 2000, that city has been home to the international Pysanka Museum. Much of the pysanka collection there now had been housed in the church of the Annunciation in Kolomyia prior to the museum’s construction. Her sister lives in that region of Ukraine now. Wolanskyj has visited the museum.
Wolanskyj said she sees the campaign as the latest effort in a history of Russian attempts to suppress Ukraine. She said its fitting that the art has helped her take her mind off the suffering Ukrainians are experiencing during the Russian invasion.
“They're trying to erase our culture,” she said.