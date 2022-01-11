SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

‘Radium Girls’ to light up the Repertory Theater

Opening Jan. 21.

radiumgirls-large.jpg
By Susan Schnell / Special to the Post Bulletin
January 11, 2022 06:00 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — In 1926, radium was considered a miracle cure until the girls who painted with it began to fall ill with a mysterious disease.

“Radium Girls” is a drama based on the true story of female laborers who were poisoned and killed by their factory’s radium-based paint. It traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a luminous watch dial painter, as she fights for her day in court.

As the case goes on, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire.

As a result of the Radium Girls efforts, industrial safety standards were demonstrably enhanced for many decades.

Called a "powerful" and "engrossing" drama by critics, “Radium Girls” offers a wry, unflinching look at the American obsessions with health, wealth, and the commercialization of science.

ADVERTISEMENT

If You Go

What: “Radium Girls”

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan.21-22, Jan. 27-29; 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 30

Where: Rochester Repertory Theatre, 103 Seventh St. NE, Rochester

Cost: $19-23, www.rochesterrep.org/tickets-2/ or call 507-289-1737

Related Topics: THEATERROCHESTER
What to read next
a-reason-for-hope.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
A comforting tale emerges from a scene of horror
This novel is gently respectful and real, not overly blunt, and soft enough so that you'll land unhurt at the end. It's a little predictable, too, but comfortably so.
January 10, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
111621-THE-CASTLE-1007251.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Castle Community receives three-month extension
The building owners have until March 31 to return it to arts and cultural use.
January 07, 2022 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Yepez Art4Trails.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Art4Trails opens summer 2022 submissions
Two to four pieces will be selected from area proposals.
January 05, 2022 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Records.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
A lot of good music was recorded in 2021
The good listening of last year spills over into the new year.
January 05, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers / For the Post Bulletin