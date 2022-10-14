'RARE: DIS-ease' dramatically shows rare illnesses aren't really rare

ROCHESTER — According to myth, archer Philoctetes was left alone on an island by his fellow Greeks because of his cries from a festering wound on his leg.

Anyone with a chronic illness can probably relate to the abandonment.

The myth served as a touchstone for a new original production, “RARE: Stories of DIS-ease,” by Minneapolis-based company Sod House Theater in cooperation with the University of Minnesota.

The show highlights the experiences of people suffering from rare illnesses. One key point the show conveys, rare diseases might be rare in themselves, but their occurrence isn’t.

“It’s a misnomer,” said Luverne Seifert, co-founder of Sod House Theater.

With more than 7,000 illnesses identified as rare, about one in 10 people have a rare illness, Seifert said.

The show uses drama, comedy, poetry and dance to depict people's struggles with their rare illness.

Seifert said he knew the show would have a performance in Rochester, home of Mayo Clinic. Mayo sponsored an upcoming performance Monday, Oct. 17.

Amy Abts on June 2, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Post Bulletin file photo

Another catalyst for bringing the show to Rochester was artist Amy Abts. Seifert worked with Abts teaching workshops at a now-defunct performance group Masks.

Since then, Abts embarked on a successful music and arts career before being diagnosed with a rare, chronic neurological illness, trigeminal neuralgia.

A colleague saw an article featuring Abts and her struggles with the illness and brought it to Seifert’s attention. He invited her to be a part of a panel discussion following the show.

“She was so delightful and so wonderful and wanted to be part of the panel,” Seifert said.

Abts has experienced economic, social and psychological hardships dealing with her illness.

Seifert said his reconnection with Abts after more than a decade affirms why he is doing the show.

“This networking, this idea of connecting people,” he said. “I hope it helps people learn how to be advocates for people with rare illnesses and brings some understanding of what people experience.”

The show has also proved helpful for physicians, he added. UM medical students were invited to attend performances at the UM campus.

Seifert said students told him the show made them reconsider how they would diagnose patients. People with rare illnesses often wait years before receiving a correct diagnosis. Part of that is understandable in that rare illnesses are, well, rare and not at the top of doctors’ diagnoses possibilities.

“They’re trained to look for horses, not zebras,” he said.

Seifert said he hopes the show helps some doctors be more open to consider other diagnoses even if they might be rare.

The show was written at the behest of faculty at the UM’s Center for Orphan Drug Research who contacted the university’s theater department about using performing arts to raise awareness of the prevalence of rare disease.

Cast members of "RARE: Stories of DIS-ease" from left to right: Patrick Jeffery, Julianna Drajko, Cori Casper and Allison Vincent. Contributed / Alex Clark

If you go

What: "Rare: Stories of DIS-ease" presented Sod House Theatre Company.

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17.

Where: Dr. Charles H. Mayo Presentation Hall, Mayo Civic Center, 36 Civic Center Drive.