We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'RARE: DIS-ease' dramatically shows rare illnesses aren't really rare

A traveling show coming to the Mayo Civic Center on Monday highlights the prevalence of rare diseases thanks in part to an artist in Rochester who has spoken about her isolation living with one.

R61_7733.jpg
The cast of "RARE: Stories of DIS-ease" will perform at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Contributed / Alex Clark
John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 14, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — According to myth, archer Philoctetes was left alone on an island by his fellow Greeks because of his cries from a festering wound on his leg.

Anyone with a chronic illness can probably relate to the abandonment.

Also Read
Heart Transplant
Local
Rochester newlyweds celebrate life together with two transplanted hearts
Jimmy Dunbar and Sheila Daley celebrate their life of second chances together.
October 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Ettinger Debate 101322.jpg
Local
Finstad, Ettinger hold first congressional debate ahead of Nov. 8 election
Ettinger said he would defend individual rights; Finstad criticized Democrats for mismanaging the economy and soaring costs.
October 13, 2022 11:42 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

The myth served as a touchstone for a new original production, “RARE: Stories of DIS-ease,” by Minneapolis-based company Sod House Theater in cooperation with the University of Minnesota.

The show highlights the experiences of people suffering from rare illnesses. One key point the show conveys, rare diseases might be rare in themselves, but their occurrence isn’t.

“It’s a misnomer,” said Luverne Seifert, co-founder of Sod House Theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

With more than 7,000 illnesses identified as rare, about one in 10 people have a rare illness, Seifert said.

The show uses drama, comedy, poetry and dance to depict people's struggles with their rare illness.

Seifert said he knew the show would have a performance in Rochester, home of Mayo Clinic. Mayo sponsored an upcoming performance Monday, Oct. 17.

Mary Abts
Amy Abts on June 2, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Post Bulletin file photo

Another catalyst for bringing the show to Rochester was artist Amy Abts. Seifert worked with Abts teaching workshops at a now-defunct performance group Masks.

Since then, Abts embarked on a successful music and arts career before being diagnosed with a rare, chronic neurological illness, trigeminal neuralgia.

A colleague saw an article featuring Abts and her struggles with the illness and brought it to Seifert’s attention. He invited her to be a part of a panel discussion following the show.

“She was so delightful and so wonderful and wanted to be part of the panel,” Seifert said.

Abts has experienced economic, social and psychological hardships dealing with her illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seifert said his reconnection with Abts after more than a decade affirms why he is doing the show.

“This networking, this idea of connecting people,” he said. “I hope it helps people learn how to be advocates for people with rare illnesses and brings some understanding of what people experience.”

The show has also proved helpful for physicians, he added. UM medical students were invited to attend performances at the UM campus.

Seifert said students told him the show made them reconsider how they would diagnose patients. People with rare illnesses often wait years before receiving a correct diagnosis. Part of that is understandable in that rare illnesses are, well, rare and not at the top of doctors’ diagnoses possibilities.

“They’re trained to look for horses, not zebras,” he said.

Seifert said he hopes the show helps some doctors be more open to consider other diagnoses even if they might be rare.

The show was written at the behest of faculty at the UM’s Center for Orphan Drug Research who contacted the university’s theater department about using performing arts to raise awareness of the prevalence of rare disease.

R61_8202.jpg
Cast members of "RARE: Stories of DIS-ease" from left to right: Patrick Jeffery, Julianna Drajko, Cori Casper and Allison Vincent.
Contributed / Alex Clark

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: "Rare: Stories of DIS-ease" presented Sod House Theatre Company.

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17.

Where: Dr. Charles H. Mayo Presentation Hall, Mayo Civic Center, 36 Civic Center Drive.

Related Topics: ARTMUSICROCHESTEREVENTS
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
Business
Jessica Huxsol, Rachel Petrich look to continue family legacy of Apache’s Mall oldest tenant
After working together at Serenity Couture Salon & Spa for 24 years, Jessica Huxsol and Rachel Petrich have taken ownership of the business with big plans of expansion ahead.
October 13, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss community engagement
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses regarding how they can help community members feel their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials.
October 13, 2022 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
File_000 (8).jpeg
Local
With districtwide renovations, Byron Public Schools moves central office
"We've had a business office, but never really a central district office. We're excited that now we're kind of in a one-stop shop," Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck said.
October 13, 2022 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad in Kasson
Local
Rep. Finstad hears flood infrastructure, rural ambulance concerns at Kasson meeting
Kasson leaders asked the new 1st District congressman to consider a $4.5 million bonding request for the city's $9 million flood relief endeavors.
October 13, 2022 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden