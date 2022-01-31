SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Relive past school glories -- and anxieties -- in this memoir

Admissions.jpg
"Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School" by Kendra James
Contributed
By Terri Schlichenmeyer
January 31, 2022 08:00 AM
Share

You had three minutes to get to class.

A hundred-eighty seconds to rush from room to room, always on the opposite sides of campus — do-able, as long as you didn't have to fetch something from a locker or another spot. Do-able, if you could run fast, leap over crouching freshmen, and dodge slow-moving teachers. Do-able, as in the new book "Admissions" by Kendra James, if you didn't have other frustrations to deal with.

For three years after college, Kendra James' Saturday mornings were set: She spent them speaking to low-income parents and prospective students at a private high school on the upper east side of Manhattan, talking about the benefits of private school and the "golden tickets" that would pay for this opportunity. She spoke from experience: James had graduated from Taft, a private high school in Connecticut.

That had been a natural conclusion: After the school began accepting African Americans, James' father was of the first Black graduates. This made James a legacy student, and she was used to being at Taft, she even knew some of the teachers.

Even so, private school was an adjustment. Making friends was difficult for James then, partly because she was a Black goth nerd who loved Harry Potter and "Xena: Warrior Princess," and partly because she'd been raised with incorrect perceptions about other Black people. She didn't know that rap music and intelligence could exist together, or how to "code switch." It even took a while for her to understand that not all insults were really insults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
"Let's Get Physical" by Danielle Friedman
Arts and Entertainment
This book is worthy of your resolution
Sit up straight, shoulders back, hiney tucked. There. That's the perfect position for reading "Let's Get Physical."
January 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Dark Hearts.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Give your teen a safe scare with this book
When people tell Jim Gigliotti that they "aren't a fan of horror," he has a hard time believing it. Scary stories, he says, seem to be what "makes us human."
January 17, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
a-reason-for-hope.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
A comforting tale emerges from a scene of horror
This novel is gently respectful and real, not overly blunt, and soft enough so that you'll land unhurt at the end. It's a little predictable, too, but comfortably so.
January 10, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer

By the beginning of her second year, her "mid" or sophomore year, James had a string of friends and plenty of confidence. Her nerdiness had a place at Taft, she'd learned to fit in, and she was mostly happy there with a new best friend and dreams of romance.

But there were things that bothered her, that she didn't quite have the words for yet. There was quiet racism sometimes, and "microaggressions" that James absolutely noticed — just as she saw the racism in a huge, life-changing accusation for a crime she didn't do...

Please don't give "Admissions" an eye-roll. Author Kendra James concedes, many times and in many ways, that she knew then how privileged she was — an acknowledgment that sometimes appears as guilt. Still, she admits to familial wealth, social blindness, a life of ease, and that sometimes she didn't know what she didn't know.

The acceptance of that aside, this book is really quite fun: Though she graduated not so long ago, reading James' book is like stepping back in time to fumble with the combination on your locker between classes. It's like wishing for an invite to the Cool Kids table in the lunchroom. It's a love story to that perfect teacher, the ill-conceived "it'll go on your permanent record" caper, and a BFF you never see again after graduation.

There's an urgent message inside this book that's essential reading for educators, but it's also just plain enjoyable to have. Find "Admissions." It's a class act.

Book notes

"Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School" by Kendra James is available at Barnes & Noble at Apache Mall and through online booksellers.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bookworm — Terri Schlichenmeyer column sig

Related Topics: BOOKSTERRI SCHLICHENMEYERBOOKWORM
What to read next
Chateau Theatre
Arts and Entertainment
Threshold Arts turns its focus toward the Chateau
Community dances or theater performances might be early productions at historic downtown site.
January 27, 2022 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Women talk in exhibit.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth collective reckons with racial stereotypes in new art exhibit
“We’re preserving lessons learned from our families, preserving culture, preserving our history and we’re putting it on this very intimate display."
January 27, 2022 06:42 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Dancing for the Arts
Arts and Entertainment
Dancing for the Arts returns in April
A new crop of celebrity dancers has begun rehearsing for the big night.
January 26, 2022 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Button 02 2021.png
Arts and Entertainment
Rochesterfest looks for a new director
This year's celebration will be June 18-26.
January 25, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen