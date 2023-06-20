Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Reviving the art of screen-printed gig posters

Playing in bands led Devon Hugdahl to the world of screen printing.

IMG_7357.jpg
Devon Hugdahl works on poster for an upcoming performance of his band, The Walking Beat, at his home in Rochester. Hugdahl is keeping alive the art of screen-printed concert posters.
Contributed / John Sievers
By John Sievers
Today at 5:09 AM

Some march to the beat of their own drum.

Devon Hugdahl, a member of the local band The Walking Beat, creates art to the thump of his own bass strings, and they don’t string him along. Hugdahl is keeping the fading art of hand-printed posters alive in Rochester.

“I have been in bands since I was 12, at that point — pre-digital — the only way to get people out to your shows was to have posters or handbills,” says Hugdahl. Though Hugdahl’s first show posters and handbills were made on the gas station Xerox machine near his house, these days he’s moved on to making grander posters. “My posters are hand screen-printed now,” he says. “I can print bigger and in color.”

Hugdahl moved to Rochester in 2020 from Port Washington, Wisconsin, a town just north of Milwaukee. “We moved so my wife could take the roll of Director at the Rochester Art Center, we’re both museum professionals,” he says.

Hugdahl calls himself “a dynamo of domesticity” and devotes much of his energies to caring for his children: Iver, age 6, and 11-year-old Lena.

Watch, then do

Screen-printing posters was something he first learned about at Firecracker Studios in Madison, Wisconsin. “It (Firecracker Studios) was a gallery space, maker space, offered art classes, and a screen print studio led by Sam Johnson and David Mueller,” says Devon. “Sam has been printing gig posters for bands touring through Madison for a long time. He has a singular design vision and is a master printer. He sort of showed me the ropes, more like I shadowed him and watched everything he did.”

Before he learned how to make screen-printed posters, he worked in professional photo labs and created hand-cut stencil paintings. In part, Hugdahl hoped that screen-printing might be a way to replace the dying art of hand-printed photographs. Some of his early screen-prints have the lifelike qualities of black and white photographs.

IMG_7362.jpg
Devon Hugdahl puts the finishing touches on a concert poster he created for an upcoming performance by his band, The Walking Beat.
Contributed / John Sievers

“Playing music is the reason I screen print,” says Hugdahl.

He says that he made posters for almost every show his last band — Madison-based Whiskey Pig. Some of the posters he made for Whiskey Pig were printed on the back of cardboard beer cases he found around their practice space when he couldn’t afford paper. The process of making show posters is still very do-it-yourself for Hugdahl, who creates new posters for his current band The Walking Beat in his basement.

Process and colors

Hugdahl prefers bold colors — yellows, blues and reds — for his posters. The series of posters he’s printed most recently for The Walking Beat include illustration-influenced retro designs featuring everything from welders making records, to antique TV sets and a heron. “I feel like every poster I make has something I love about it, and plenty have things I hate,” says Hugdahl.

The process of screen-printing a multicolor gig poster starts by tinkering with a design in photoshop. After the designing process, Hugdahl divides the image into individual colors and makes a separate screen for each color. The process involves using an oversized printer, a light-sensitive photo emulsion, and LED bulbs.

“Most of my designs are two-color screen prints,” says Hugdahl. He says that the design process takes longer than the printing process. “I have a drying rack that holds 26 sheets of paper so that’s what my runs are. It takes about 30 minutes to an hour per color,” says Hugdahl, describing the process of pressing the different colors of ink through the screens on each poster. “The beauty of the process is that it can be done in starts and stops, great for a dad who’s constantly interrupted.”

Hugdahl’s latest gig poster is one he’d designed for a show his band The Walking Beat is playing opening for Charlie Parr as part of the Down By the Riverside series in Mayo Park on July 16, 2023. The three-color poster features a brilliant blue background with black and red details. He’s hoping to sell some of the posters at the shows. He typically sells posters at his band’s shows, and his back catalog can still be purchased.

Beyond the concerts

In addition to gig posters, Hugdahl has also recently branched out to create a series of posters as part of a residency program sponsored by the Minnesota Water Stewards. These posters are informational posters and focus on topics like removing pet waste and trash from the watershed.

While Hugdahl isn’t actively soliciting poster-making requests, he says he’s open to making posters for other bands and organizations. “I’m one guy in a basement,” he says. “The posters I make are cool but in no way perfect.” Those interested in hiring Hugdahl to make posters or to purchase some of his existing posters can reach him at hugdahld@gmail.com.

“Printing posters by hand in a time where most if not all promotional materials are online seems like a fool’s errand,” says Hugdahl. “For me though, it’s just fun, I enjoy the process, I enjoy having a physical poster to put up at venues or stores around town. It’s kind of like a band having vinyl records for sale, not everyone gets it or wants them, but someone does, someone appreciates the effort it takes and the artistry involved.”

IMG_7363 (2).jpg
A collection of posters shows Devon Hugdahl's artistry with screen printing.
Contributed / John Sievers

