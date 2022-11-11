Rochester area schools roll out numerous theater productions

ROCHESTER — On Thursday night at John Marshall High School, the fall production of "Beauty and the Beast" was starting to come together. The character of Lumiere was performing his lines with painted jars on his hands to mimic the candle's features. Gaston and the Beast fought against one another with a prop dagger atop a staircase made for the performance. The orchestra fine-tuned the music underscoring the dialogue.

Soon enough, the cast will open the auditorium doors to a live audience and tell the story in full.

John Marshall is one of many schools putting on its fall play in the next two weeks. From "Shrek" to "Mary Poppins" to a courtroom comedy based on the tale of the Big Bad Wolf, the list of area productions can be found below:

"Beauty and the Beast"

John Marshall High School.

Nov. 17-18 — 7 p.m., Nov. 19 — 3 p.m.

$10 for adults; $8 for students and senior citizens.

"Mary Poppins"

Mayo High School.

Nov. 17-19 — 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 1:30 p.m.

$9-$12.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Peter and the Starcatcher"

Century High School.

Nov. 10-11 — 7 p.m., Nov. 12 — 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

$10.

"The Wizard of Oz"

Kasson-Mantorville High School.

Nov. 11-12 — 7 p.m., Nov. 13 — 2 p.m.

Nov 18-19 — 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 2 p.m.

Tickets: www.KMDramaBoosterClub.org .

"Arsenic and Old Lace"

Byron Middle School.

Nov. 18 — 7 p.m., Nov. 19 — 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 2 p.m.

$8 adults, $5 seniors and children under 5.

"Beauty and the Beast"

Dover-Eyota High School.

Nov. 18-19 — 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 2 p.m.

Tickets available at the high school office.

"Still Life With Iris"

Brief synopsis: Still Life With Iris tells the magical story of a girl who is searching for home without any clear memory of what that home includes.

Pine Island Secondary.

Nov. 11-12 — 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13 — 2 p.m.

Contact the school for ticket information.

"Sense and Sensibility"

Stewartville High School.

Nov. 18-19 — 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 2 p.m.

Contact the school for ticket information.

"Shrek"

Lincoln High School, Lake City.

Nov. 11-12: 7 p.m., Nov. 13: 2 p.m.

$10 adults, $8 students.

"The Big Bad Musical"

Brief synopsis: A courtroom comedy where the Big Bad Wolf is on trial and is being prosecuted by the fairy god mother on behalf the Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7-8 grade building in Elgin.

Nov. 17-19 — 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 2 p.m.

Adults: $8, Students $4, visit ticketpeak.co/pem/events .