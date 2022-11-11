SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester area schools roll out numerous theater productions

The lineup includes two renditions of Beauty and the Beast, as well as the Wizard of Oz, Arsenic and Old Lace, Mary Poppins, and more.

IMG_5880.JPG
John Marshall High School students rehearse for an upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
November 11, 2022 03:14 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — On Thursday night at John Marshall High School, the fall production of "Beauty and the Beast" was starting to come together. The character of Lumiere was performing his lines with painted jars on his hands to mimic the candle's features. Gaston and the Beast fought against one another with a prop dagger atop a staircase made for the performance. The orchestra fine-tuned the music underscoring the dialogue.

Soon enough, the cast will open the auditorium doors to a live audience and tell the story in full.

ALSO READ
U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt relief plan at the White House in Washington
National
U.S. judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
Biden's plan has been the subject of several lawsuits by conservative state attorneys general and legal groups, but plaintiffs before Thursday had struggled to convince courts they were harmed by it in such a way that they have standing to sue.
November 11, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Nate Raymond / Reuters
Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month Janet Ewing
Local
Longtime Jefferson Elementary teacher Janet Ewing lauded for her influence
Janet Ewing is the Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month for September.
November 10, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Jean Marvin, Cathy Nathan, Julie Workman and Justin Cook
Local
Incumbents maintain control in Rochester School Board election
The closest of the school board races was decided by a margin of just under 15 percentage points.
November 08, 2022 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

John Marshall is one of many schools putting on its fall play in the next two weeks. From "Shrek" to "Mary Poppins" to a courtroom comedy based on the tale of the Big Bad Wolf, the list of area productions can be found below:

"Beauty and the Beast"
John Marshall High School.
Nov. 17-18 — 7 p.m., Nov. 19 — 3 p.m.
$10 for adults; $8 for students and senior citizens.

"Mary Poppins"
Mayo High School.
Nov. 17-19 — 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 1:30 p.m.
$9-$12.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Peter and the Starcatcher"
Century High School.
Nov. 10-11 — 7 p.m., Nov. 12 — 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
$10.

"The Wizard of Oz"
Kasson-Mantorville High School.
Nov. 11-12 — 7 p.m., Nov. 13 — 2 p.m.
Nov 18-19 — 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 2 p.m.
Tickets: www.KMDramaBoosterClub.org .

"Arsenic and Old Lace"
Byron Middle School.
Nov. 18 — 7 p.m., Nov. 19 — 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 2 p.m.
$8 adults, $5 seniors and children under 5.

"Beauty and the Beast"
Dover-Eyota High School.
Nov. 18-19 — 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 2 p.m.
Tickets available at the high school office.

"Still Life With Iris"
Brief synopsis: Still Life With Iris tells the magical story of a girl who is searching for home without any clear memory of what that home includes.
Pine Island Secondary.
Nov. 11-12 — 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13 — 2 p.m.
Contact the school for ticket information.

"Sense and Sensibility"
Stewartville High School.
Nov. 18-19 — 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 2 p.m.
Contact the school for ticket information.

"Shrek"
Lincoln High School, Lake City.
Nov. 11-12: 7 p.m., Nov. 13: 2 p.m.
$10 adults, $8 students.

"The Big Bad Musical"
Brief synopsis: A courtroom comedy where the Big Bad Wolf is on trial and is being prosecuted by the fairy god mother on behalf the Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7-8 grade building in Elgin.
Nov. 17-19 — 7 p.m., Nov. 20 — 2 p.m.
Adults: $8, Students $4, visit ticketpeak.co/pem/events .

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTERTHEATERJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLMAYO HIGH SCHOOLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLKASSON-MANTORVILLEBYRONDOVER-EYOTAPINE ISLANDSTEWARTVILLE-RACINELAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Former Michaels Restaurant
Business
Owners can't agree, so demolition of the former Michaels restaurant delayed until spring
Negotiations between Titan Development and the Pappas family have stalled.
November 11, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_0746.jpg
Local
Trinity Lutheran demolishes former international building near downtown Rochester
Trinity Lutheran Church, which has been apart of an international outreach program for immigrants coming to Rochester and Mayo Clinic for 16 years, demolished an apartment complex used for housing those immigrants. While immigrants have found new housing solutions, what is next for the space is still to be decided upon by the congregation.
November 11, 2022 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Austin map.png
Local
Austin woman dies after crash involving deer
A southbound car hit the deer, which was thrown into the air before hitting a northbound vehicle's windshield.
November 11, 2022 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Business expansion; Austin restaurant owner leaves behind legacy
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
November 11, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger