Rochester art markets offer, beer, wine, music and one-of-a-kind gifts
Holiday art markets will be held at the Chateau Theater, Salem Glen Winery, Forager Brewery and more.
ROCHESTER — Art and handmade gifts add a personal touch to gift-giving in the holiday season.
Art markets over the next few weeks offer an opportunity to buy something that is literally one of a kind.
Work by some Southeast Minnesota artists is available year-round at Threshold Arts, 311 S. Broadway Ave. However, a winter market co-hosted by Threshold Arts and The Night Market at the Chateau Theater on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, will feature works by more than 40 artists, as well as food and drinks.
Outside on Peace Plaza, Minnesota Public Radio’s YourClassical is partnering with Rochester Civic Music for a “Bring the Sing” public music event.
Musicians LaSonya Natividad, Dianna Parks, Mitch Stevenson, Eric Straubmuller and Chris Wessel will perform renditions of well-known holiday and seasonal songs.
If you go
What: “Bring the Sing” and winter market
Where: Chateau Theater, 15 First St. SW
When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
How much: Free
Bleu Duck holiday markets
The holiday markets at Bleu Duck return this year after makers saw success there last year .
They will run every Saturday through Dec. 17. Each market features a dozen alternating makers offering art, vintage finds, handmade goods, baked goods, other food and more. Have brunch at the downtown restaurant in an historic space and shop for some gifts without having to step outside.
If you go
What: Bleu Duck holiday market
When: Saturdays, Nov. 26; Dec. 3; Dec. 10; Dec. 17, 2022
Where: Bleu Duck Kitchen, 14 Fourth St. SW
How much: Free
Salem Glen’s St. Nicholas Market
Salem Glen Winery is holding an outdoor winter celebration Dec. 10 to mark the day that, by European tradition, signifies the start of the holiday season. People can browse handmade items such as jewelry, candles, and up-cycled items. The winery will also offer warming stations, warm mulled wine and smoked food items from their menu.
If you go
What: Salem Glen's St. Nicholas Market
When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
Where: Salem Glen Winery, 5211 60th Ave. SW.
How much: Free
Holiday market at Forager Brewery
Forage for handmade and crafted gifts at Forager Brewery Dec. 18. The holiday market there will feature creations by neighboring Clover & Rose, Amy Chalks A Lot and more. The Sunday event will be indoors, but people can also buy tickets for a sleigh ride. Tickets for that can be purchased in advance for $2 .
If you go
What: Holiday market at Forager Brewery
Where: Forager Brewery, 1005 Sixth St. NW
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
How much: Free