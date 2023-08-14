Rochester artist shares her imagination in new book, 'Milo's Flower'

ROCHESTER — “Do things that scare you. This scares me,” said Rachel Brokenicky. It’s one encouragement she shares after writing and illustrating her first children’s book, “Milo’s Flower.”

When a seed took root on her dog Milo’s head, the new growth also planted an idea in her head. Brokenicky melded her artistic skills: hand lettering, drawing and digital design to create a children’s book full of imagination. As Milo becomes a unicorn, narwhal and ladybug, she hopes children learn “that imagination is great, that you can imagine that you’re all kinds of things and have adventures and building relationship with friends.”

Milo adventures with Ollie the Cat and Bucky the Squirrel to realize his special quality is being himself. While Milo passed away, Brokenicky said animals and nature inspire her to create new paintings, drawings and felted wool projects.

“He was just a very rambunctious dog and had lots of energy and always ran around chasing squirrels and all kinds of animals,” Brokenicky said.

She said capturing Milo’s energy on the page was a challenge, such as chasing his tail. Over the last year, she bounded from her pencil and paper comfort zone to textured digital pages.

From new illustration techniques to developing the character’s emotions, Brokenicky said sharing the process with the community is important. Her sketches, color palette, floral patterns and select book pages are on display at Gallery 24, 609 N Broadway Ave., through Aug. 31. The book is also for sale at the gallery and on Amazon.

“I just think it’s personally interesting when you see how much work goes into a children’s book because I used to look at them and go, ‘This looks easy. Looks like I could do this in really quick’ but it’s a process, and it’s a long process,” Brokenicky said.

One of the animals Milo becomes in the book, "Milo's Flower," is a narwhal, as pictured on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Gallery 24 in Rochester. Author and illustrator Rachel Brokenicky hopes to encourage children to imagine, enjoy adventures and build friendships. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Brokenicky said her process included writing the story five years ago and working with a Southeast Minnesota Arts Council grant to illustrate the book over the past year. She also gathered community, from artists at the gallery to a children’s book illustrator conference, like Milo’s friends figuring out his questions together.

Still, it’s the “unpredictability” of creating that draws her. She hopes the process leads her to work on more books in the future.

“I could start with a canvas and I’m like, ‘I have no idea where this is going’ and then once I add colors … you turn off your brain and go this is what it needs,” Brokenicky said. “And I love that process of getting inspiration as you go and figuring it out.”

Author and illustrator Rachel Brokenicky shares a series of sketches on the process of creating her book, "Milo's Flower," in an exhibit on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Gallery 24 in Rochester. The exhibit is on display through Aug. 31. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin